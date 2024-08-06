Fascism is trying to raise its head in Britain, after many European countries. In the last elections, a party with fascist characteristics, Reform UK, entered Parliament. Last week, fascist thugs were on the streets of many cities. The Labour government is struggling to put a stop to these actions.

Conservative governments and “wear and tear as duration”

Conservative government leaders such as Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and ministers such as Sue Breverman and Kemi Badenoch have frequently made speeches and proposed policies aimed at presenting immigrants as a threat to national security. In this way, they have accelerated the development of racism, hostility towards Muslims and polarisation between cultures. Attention has been diverted from the real problems of the working class, employees in general and pensioners; an environment conducive to the development and strengthening of various fascist circles and groups and the acceleration of interest has been created.

Nigel Farage, who played a decisive role in the Brexit process, got 4 million votes with the Reform UK party he founded in the last election, left the Conservative candidates behind in many constituencies and entered Parliament. This development was both a product and an accelerator of interest as a process. In fact, on July 9, more than 20,000 people attended a rally behind Tommy Robinson, one of the leaders of the fascist movement. Last week, in the town of Southport, fascist thugs took to the streets after posts about the man who killed a little boy, born in Cardiff, born in Rwanda, who was a Christian attacker and who presented him as a Muslim refugee on social media. The mass protests, which have tended to spread to cities such as Belfast, Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool, Nottingham and Hull, have shown that interest is gradually moving from ideology and groups to movement and party. The potential for disorganised fascist groups to transform into a more organised movement via social media is a great danger.

Resistance dynamics

In order to resist the transition of the fascist movement to the stage of a mass party, it is necessary to create a strong and active movement with a multifaceted approach, primarily against Islamophobia and racism. The fact that anti-fascist forces began to take to the streets against the fascists last week is encouraging. The creation of a special intervention unit by the Workers' Party government against fascist street protests is also a positive development. However, there is a strong possibility that this unit will intervene in the resistance actions of the anti-fascist forces.

Social democratic governments have always believed that they can put an end to usury through the state security forces. However, when we take into account institutional racism and sexism within police organizations, as well as the ease with which the fascist movement can influence and infiltrate the police, we understand that this is a false, even harmful belief. While the social democratic government tries to rely on the security forces and, under the influence of the fantasy of neutrality, represses the actions of the antifast movement, the fascist movement begins to infiltrate the state and seeks ways to establish relations with big capital. When the government of the social democratic or liberal party fails at a certain point and loses the elections, it takes the lead of the fascist movement.

In order to effectively resist fascism as a process, especially during the partisanization and massification phase, it is essential to build popular movements that address the root causes of racism and economic problems. These movements should focus on promoting and strengthening social justice, economic equality, and solidarity among diverse communities. Trade unions, community organizations, and progressive political groups will need to be more proactive in their resistance efforts, and socialists will need to be more inclusive and coordinate their actions.

While trying to manage a complex political landscape in which a fascist movement led by the likes of Pnin and Farage is gaining increasing attention, it is trying to address the economic and cultural issues and concerns of the working class, is very attentive to the normalisation of fascism in discourses and encourages social harmony and inclusion between communities. However, it seems that the P government has failed to break with the neoliberal policies that have enabled the fascist movement to re-emerge in the 21st century.

Source: Republic