US Supreme Court refuses to stay Trump's bribe conviction | 2024 US Election News





The decision follows a lawsuit filed by the state of Missouri, claiming the case violated voters' rights.

The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to stay Donald Trump's pending sentencing for his conviction in a New York state court on criminal charges related to paying a porn star to silence rumors and a related gag order until after the next presidential election.

The justices' decision Monday came in response to a lawsuit filed by the state of Missouri that claimed the case against Trump violated voters' rights under the U.S. Constitution to hear the Republican presidential nominee as he seeks to regain the White House.

The Supreme Court order was not signed.

Conservative Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito said they would have allowed Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, a Republican, to file the lawsuit but would not have granted his request to quickly lift the gag order and delay sentencing.

Bailey argued that New York's gag order, which Missouri wanted to continue until after the election, improperly limits what the Republican presidential nominee can say on the campaign trail across the country, and that Trump's possible conviction could affect his ability to travel.

New York's actions created constitutional harms that threaten to infringe on the rights of Missouri voters, he wrote.

Although the Supreme Court generally hears appeals, it can act as a court of first instance in disputes between states.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, argued that appeals are heard in state courts and that there is no conflict between states that would allow the Supreme Court to rule at this point.

Allowing Missouri to bring this lawsuit against New York would allow an extraordinary and dangerous maneuver to circumvent former President Trump's ongoing legal proceedings, she wrote.

Trump was convicted in May of falsifying business records to conceal a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence before the 2016 US election about a sexual relationship she allegedly had with Trump.

Prosecutors said the payment was intended to boost his 2016 presidential campaign, when he defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Trump, the Republican nominee in this year's election, denies having sex with Daniels and has vowed to appeal her conviction after her sentencing, scheduled for September.

He is also seeking to have his conviction overturned, citing a July Supreme Court decision granting him broad immunity from prosecution as a former president. That decision all but ended the possibility that he would be tried for election meddling in Washington before the election.

The Supreme Court has rejected other similar lawsuits framed as a state-to-state dispute in recent years, including over the results of the 2020 presidential election.

