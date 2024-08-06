PTI protests Imran's detention in Senate – Pakistan





House condemns India's August 5 action in held Kashmir, Haniyeh killingPTI-PML-N standoff forces Speaker to adjourn session

ISLAMABAD: The Senate was the scene of unrest on Monday with opposition party PTI demanding immediate release of party chairman Imran Khan, who spent a year behind bars on August 5.

Members from both sides chanted slogans against each other.

Uproar dominated the House as Opposition Leader Shibli Faraz criticised Mr Khan's illegal detention while speaking on a resolution seeking to condemn India's August 5 illegal actions in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The noisy situation forced Speaker Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani to adjourn the session without addressing most of the agenda items.

During Mr Shibli's speech, PTI senators, who wore black armbands and carried portraits of Mr Khan, chanted slogans: “Free Imran Khan, deliver justice, mandate the thieves and Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

In response, lawmakers from the ruling PML-N party rose from their seats chanting slogans against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and accusing the PTI leader of being corrupt.

While Mr Shibli raised the issue of Mr Khan's detention after he was allowed to speak on the Kashmir resolution proposed by PTI parliamentary leader Syed Ali Zafar, former Senate Chairman Farooq H Naek objected to discussing issues not relevant to the resolution.

President Gilani, however, allowed the opposition leader to speak.

Soon after condemning the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and India's illegal actions in occupied Kashmir, Faraz said that false cases had been filed against Imran Khan and termed the cipher, Toshakhana and iddat cases as shameful. He then severely criticised the government's economic policies, calling them ineffective and corrupt.

Responding to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's slogans, he said that the former premier went into hiding after giving people the slogan 'vote ko izzat do'.

Kashmir and Haniyeh's Resolutions

Earlier, the House had unanimously adopted the resolution demanding that India release Kashmiri political prisoners, end human rights violations and implement UN Security Council resolutions to enable Kashmiris determine their future through a fair plebiscite.

The House confirms that we will continue to raise our voice against injustice and oppression until the Kashmiri people are granted their inalienable right to self-determination, the resolution reads.

The House unanimously adopted another resolution, moved by Palwasha Khan, expressing sorrow over the martyrdom of Mr. Haniyeh.

The House condemned the unprovoked Israeli bombings in Beirut and the recent massacre of hundreds of civilians in Palestine.

The Senate strongly recommends that all countries, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and especially Muslim countries unite to counter and curb Israel's terrorist agenda, it reads.

Condemning Israeli and Indian war crimes, PPP leader in Parliament Sherry Rehman called on the world to stop genocide in occupied Palestine and Kashmir. She said, “Heartbreaking images of children and women from Palestine are emerging. We have never witnessed such genocide in our lifetime.”

Regarding Mr Haniyeh's murder, she said: “If this had happened in a European country, the world would have reacted differently.”

Published in Dawn, August 6, 2024

