Donald Trump to attend fundraiser in Aspen, invitation says





Former President Donald Trump will attend a high-profile fundraiser in Aspen on Saturday hosted by several wealthy GOP donors, according to the Republican Party of Orange County, California.

Saturday’s sold-out dinner costs $25,000 to attend, $100,000 to co-host and $500,000 to host, according to an invitation on the Orange County Republican Party’s website. The location of the fundraiser in Aspen is not being disclosed.

Listed hosts for the event include former ambassador and private financier Duke Buchan, billionaire oil and gas tycoon Jeffery Hildebrand and Denver-based businessman and homebuilder Larry Mizel.

This week’s event was reported earlier by the Aspen Times. Messages sent to event organizers, the Trump campaign, the Pitkin County Republican Party and the Orange County GOP were not immediately answered Monday.

Trump is running against Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic nominee after President Joe Biden withdrew from his re-election race two weeks ago.

In 2016, Mizel held fundraisers for Trump in Aspen and Denver, when he was co-chairing Trump’s Colorado campaign. Reached by phone Monday, Mizel’s office said he “does not speak to the press.” Mizel has been a major endorser of other Republican candidates in Colorado and nationally, and last year he donated to Mike Pence, Trump’s former vice president, before Trump clinched the Republican nomination, according to federal financial records.

Several other hosts are also established Republican donors. Hildebrand has already given hundreds of thousands of dollars to Republican candidates across the country this cycle, according to financial data. He and his wife, who is also listed as a host at the Aspen event, gave $1.2 million to Trump in 2020, according to Forbes.

Buchan, who was nominated by Trump to be ambassador to Spain and Andorra after Trump won in 2016, has given $162,500 to a pro-Trump PAC in recent months, according to election data.

According to Politico, he was named finance chairman of the Republican National Committee in 2022 and donated more than $940,000 to Trump's campaign in the 2020 election. His wife is also listed as a host.

Other hosts include Drew McKnight, co-CEO of Fortress Investment Group; businessman Warren Lichtenstein; John Phelan, co-founder of a Florida-based private investment firm, and his wife; Diane and Tom Smith of Prescott Investors; and Andrew McKenna, the former chairman of the Illinois Republican Party whose father was the chairman of McDonald's and owned a stake in the Chicago Bears.

Originally published on: August 5, 2024 at 1:23 p.m.

