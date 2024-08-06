China must not align itself with the Muslim Brotherhood

The fall of Bangladesh's democratically elected Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, days after her early return from her state visit to Beijing, is a clear indication that China was directly involved in regime change in Bangladesh.

It has been reported that Hasina received a cold reception in China and cut short her visit after being “sent back.” This essentially means that China either had concrete information about an impending coup against her or was directly involved in organizing it. Probably both. Isn’t this just a case of cui prodest?

I write this as Hasina is reported to have fled Dhaka for “a safer place,” possibly India — and a mob has broken through security to enter her home, as happened during the Sri Lankan revolution.

The history of united Bengal is littered with army chiefs supporting foreign powers against their ruler. Even then, the army has announced the formation of an interim government. Is Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman repeating history for China? Just like Mir Jaffar did in the Battle of Plassey against his ruler Siraj-ud-Daulah, by handing over Bengal to Robert Clive of the East India Company?

While China operates on the basis of synchronicity, the Indian subcontinent, which is very much a believer in karma, operates on the basis of cyclicality.

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the China Senior Leaders' Event hosted by the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations and the China-U.S. Business Council on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco, California, U.S., November 15, 2023. (Reuters/CARLOS BARRIA)

However, my thesis that China is directly intervening in Bangladesh, with the potential collaboration of the Pakistani secret service, the ISI, and other elements of the Muslim Brotherhood, is not based solely on historical conjuncture. It is based on the escalation of Chinese power in the Muslim world. Initially, China engaged primarily with Pakistan, with the aim of countering India.

Pakistan has given China access to the Indian Ocean, among other things, and kept India engaged and landlocked in the north.

Diplomatic engagement in the Middle East has also been strengthened with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to ensure energy security. Iran has also established close relations with the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC), which has invited China as a special guest, while excluding India, the world's third-largest Muslim country.

China’s engagement with Islamic extremism has increased in recent times. From coordinating with Pakistani-sponsored terrorists in Kashmir during troop movements and skirmishes with India to recognizing the Taliban in order to suppress ISIS-K and armed rebels in East Turkestan, China has shifted from engaging with Muslim state actors to supporting non-state extremist terrorist groups.

China's Growing Role in the Middle East

This escalation is also evident in the Middle East. China first tried to mediate between Iran and Saudi Arabia, which led to a historic agreement. Then, Chinese support extended directly to open support for Hamas, gathering in Beijing 14 Palestinian groups – many of them officially terrorist groups – in an attempt to give them legitimacy without their acknowledging the October 7 terrorist attack or Israel’s security concerns, or accepting in return Israel’s right to exist.

It was essentially a Chinese coup aimed at integrating Hamas and Islamic Jihad into the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), which controls the Palestinian Authority (PA).

Rumors have been circulating in intelligence circles about China's assistance to Hamas, leading to the October 7 attacks. However, China has been careful to keep its distance to avoid complications with the West. This explains China's support for Hamas and its attempt to legitimize its clients.

Back in Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina was not popular with Islamists. She is the daughter of Bangladesh’s founding father, Mujibur Rahman, who spent more than 12 years of his political life in prison under British and Pakistani rule. She recently banned the pro-Pakistani Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh (Jamaat) and its student wing, Chhatrashibir, for hijacking student protests and launching a campaign of political violence. The Jamaat is pro-Pakistani, maintains close ties to other Muslim Brotherhood organizations that Hamas also adheres to, and has close ties to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) – whose opposition it has infiltrated – and probably also to the armed forces.

Hasina has spent years of her exile in Delhi, where she seems to be heading in recent hours. She is considered pro-India by China, although she has done her best to balance India-China relations. It is clear that Beijing does not trust her and prefers to have a puppet government in Dhaka, which not only gives it access to the Indian Ocean but also complicates India's border issues.

With Myanmar in constant civil war and Bangladesh now heading towards an unstable political situation, India's fresh attempts to establish a trade route in the east with BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) and in the west with the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) are on hold due to the ramifications mainly of the Muslim Brotherhood, Jamaat in the east and Hamas in the west.

The presence in Dhaka of a government hostile to Delhi heightens India's security concerns about unchecked Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants, increasing violence in the northeast and creating a weaker position in the Bay of Bengal.

What began as China’s policy of appeasement toward Muslim organizations around the world, aimed at deflecting its Uyghur genocide – and the ethnic replacement of its predominantly Muslim Uyghur population – has now become a robust alliance with Islamic extremist non-state actors to disrupt democracies and accelerate geopolitical change.

China must be careful, because the Muslim Brotherhood is not anyone's friend. Invention always turns against the inventor.

The author is the Chairman of Glocal Cities. He is a policy researcher, consultant and entrepreneur who has worked in Europe, the Middle East and Africa for two decades. He has interacted with leaders and decision-makers and worked closely with people from all walks of life throughout the Middle East.