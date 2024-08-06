Making Bitcoin Great Again – What Donald Trump’s Support for Crypto Could Mean for the Industry





Bitcoin, a cryptocurrency infamous for its price volatility and environmental impact, has become a focal point of the US presidential campaign.

On July 27, former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump headlined the largest Bitcoin conference of the year in Nashville. In his speech, Trump claimed that he would make the United States the crypto capital of the world and the global Bitcoin superpower if he returned to the White House after the November election. His comments were met with enthusiastic applause from the crowd.

Trump’s courting of the cryptocurrency industry is almost certainly a political maneuver. The Trump campaign has raised $25 million ($19.6 million) from the industry since it began accepting cryptocurrency donations in May, and it’s expected to receive even more after the Nashville event.

His public support for cryptocurrencies has undoubtedly boosted investor optimism. Bitcoin’s price soared to nearly $70,000 on July 29, its highest level in more than six weeks, before falling back to $62,000 a few days later.

But questions remain about whether Trump’s promises will be feasible if he becomes president. And even then, it’s unclear whether Trump’s pro-crypto agenda will have a lasting effect on Bitcoin’s price in the long term.

Bitcoin Price Rises and Falls in One Week

A chart showing the price of Bitcoin over the past month. Google Finance, CC BY-NC-SA

In his speech, Trump pledged to keep 100% of all Bitcoin the U.S. government currently holds or acquires in the future if he is elected.

Many countries, including the United States, hold bitcoins. A large portion of these holdings are bitcoins seized from criminals. The question of how to handle this confiscated cryptocurrency is complex.

Not selling these cryptocurrencies could send a mixed message to victims of cryptocurrency crime. Chinese fraud victims, for example, have already urged the British government to return 3 billion bitcoins held by London police.

If governments are serious about protecting consumers from fraud and cybercrime in cryptocurrency markets, recovering stolen bitcoins should be part of their efforts. For example, Trump’s promise to keep all Americans’ bitcoin holdings may not be realistic.

Furthermore, Bitcoin was initially designed as a decentralized currency. Its main advantage was that it would operate independently of any central authority.

Since its inception in 2009, the degree of decentralization has decreased. A large amount of Bitcoin is now held by large groups of miners who combine their computing resources to increase their chances of successfully mining new Bitcoins.

Increasing government stakes in Bitcoin could lead to an even greater concentration of power among the big players. That’s probably not what most cryptocurrency users want.

The lack of regulatory clarity is another major obstacle to the mass adoption of Bitcoin and other blockchain-based innovations. From this perspective, Trump’s pro-crypto agenda could be welcomed by the crypto community, as it could create a more favorable environment in the United States for cryptocurrency miners, startups, and other crypto entrepreneurs.

At the Nashville conference, Trump criticized unclear and overly strict U.S. laws, vowed to fire Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler, who is unpopular in crypto circles due to his antagonistic stance toward the industry, and warned that the crypto community would be crushed if Kamala Harris were elected.

Trump said, “We will have regulations, but from now on, the rules will be written by people who love your industry, not hate it.” However, the details of how these new crypto-friendly regulators will achieve their goals if Trump is elected remain unclear.

In 2023, the SEC conducted wide-ranging investigations into major troublemakers in the cryptocurrency industry. The founder of the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, for example, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for fraud and ordered to forfeit $11.2 billion.

The United States has the power to make the sector safer for all stakeholders. But it remains to be seen whether these anti-crime measures will be maintained under a new crypto-friendly administration led by Trump.

Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried (center) leaving a U.S. federal courthouse in New York in 2023. Justin Lane/EPA What's driving Bitcoin price volatility?

Despite the uncertainty over who will take office in November, cryptocurrency users are also concerned about the government's Bitcoin holdings.

Bitcoin’s volatility is partly due to governments selling off their bitcoin holdings. The price of bitcoin has fallen 15% since Germany began selling about 2.5 billion confiscated bitcoins in early June. But bitcoin is also a highly speculative asset, extremely sensitive to media coverage, news stories, and even social media announcements.

The US government's stance on Bitcoin's environmental issues, which have been the subject of much media criticism, would also affect its price in the long term.

Bitcoin mining typically requires a huge amount of computing power to solve various mathematical puzzles and add new tokens to the blockchain. It is a process that consumes a surprising amount of electricity and water and produces large amounts of electronic waste.

The U.S. government launched an initiative in January 2024 to assess the energy consumption of mining operations. But that initiative was blocked by a federal judge in Texas, who said the industry would suffer irreparable harm if the new requirements were imposed.

Trump’s promise to support bitcoin mining in the United States may not go down well with communities suffering from bitcoin’s massive consumption of resources. In Texas, for example, households are already facing higher electricity costs in areas where bitcoin is mined on a large scale.

The future of Bitcoin depends on the global political agendas of major countries, including the United States. But many factors influence the price of Bitcoin, independent of government regulation, and so any promises should be interpreted with caution.

For Trump’s promises to have a long-term impact on the price of Bitcoin, they must be backed by substantial and consistent measures. Otherwise, they will only cause temporary fluctuations in the price of Bitcoin, such as those seen last week.

