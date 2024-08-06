Donald Trump says Kanye West is 'very complicated' but a 'nice guy'





From a visit to the Oval Office in 2018 to a dinner at Mar-A-Lago in 2022, Ye — formerly Kanye West — and Donald Trump have been linked multiple times over the years.

With 92 days until Election Day, the Trump campaign stopped by Adin Ross' Kick stream on Monday afternoon (August 5) with a select group of Trump fans in attendance and wearing red MAGA hats.

Ross and Trump engaged in a hit-and-run segment where 45 gave his unbridled opinions on a litany of political figures, pop culture stars and more.

One of the photos that popped up was of Kanye West, and DT wasn't sure where to start with Yeezy, but decided to channel Avril Lavigne's 2002 Grammy-nominated hit with his description of Ye.

“He’s a very complicated man,” Trump said of West. “Let’s say complicated because he is. He’s a really nice guy, but he can get some people in trouble. And he can get other people in trouble. He’s got a good heart, he does it, he does it, but he’s complicated.”

Fans were shocked to hear Trump talk about Ye, but some didn't think he was far from the truth in his superficial description.

“Trump really hit the nail on the head with this,” one person wrote, while another added on X: “Every time Trump talks about Kanye he gives him nothing but love.”

Donald Trump Talks Kanye on Adin Ross' Stream

He's a really nice guy but he can get himself and other people into trouble but you know he's got a good heart. He's complicated pic.twitter.com/B21a56jzuL

— NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) August 5, 2024

Trump and West have been closely linked on several occasions over the past decade, with the former president sending his best wishes to Kanye and Kim Kardashian after their wedding in 2014.

Ye had a fake Trump portrayed in the “Famous” video and later admitted that he would have voted for him in the 2016 election if he had voted.

Their relationship took another level in 2018 when West visited the White House wearing a red Make America Great Again hat, which he had worn just weeks earlier during his performance on Saturday Night Live.

“There was something about putting on that hat that made me feel like Superman. You created a Superman — he’s my favorite superhero — you created a Superman cape,” Ye told reporters in the Oval Office in 2018. “I think it’s courage that helps you beat this game called life. They tried to scare me into not wearing that hat — my own friends. That hat, it empowers me in a way.”

Ye faced off against Donald Trump and Joe Biden in a failed bid to win the 2020 presidential election. The tenor of their friendship changed in 2022 when West attended a dinner at Trump's Mar-A-Lago club with his controversial political associate Nick Fuentes.

According to NBC, West criticized Trump for not covering legal fees for those arrested during the January 6 Capitol riots and asked the former president to be his running mate in 2024.

Elsewhere in Trump's interview with Adin Ross, the streamer offered him a free Cyber ​​Truck and Rolex watch, which Rolling Stone says could be a violation of FEC rules.

