Why Donald Trump is so afraid of women like Kamala Harris and me





Speaking last week at the annual convention of the National Association of Black Journalists, Donald Trump baselessly questioned Vice President Kamala Harris' racial identity.

“I didn't know she was black,” he said, until a few years ago she became black and now wants to be known as black. So I don't know. Is she Indian or black?

This is ridiculous. Kamala Harris has always been black. She has always been clear about her racial identity in a country that considers anyone who is part-black to be black. But of course, Donald Trump doesn’t understand that because he’s never had to live his life looking through the lens of race.

I have.

Kamala Harris and I were born in the same year, 1964, three years before the U.S. Supreme Court struck down laws criminalizing interracial marriage as unconstitutional. Yet some couples didn’t wait. They defied the law and the odds.

Kamala's parents, a Jamaican and an Indian, married for love in 1963. My parents' father, also black, and their mother, white, did the same in 1956. They were, like other similar couples, extremely courageous. Most Americans were against interracial families, including their children.

The painful truth was that they were also against children like Kamala and me.

There were few of us back then. Born into families that were not legitimate in the eyes of society’s laws, we had to find our own sense of identity in a country that defined its people in terms of black and white. For a mean, only child who knew no other mixed nuts, as they were called, it was a painfully lonely process. (I was also called Oreo, half-breed, and half-caste at school, on the school bus, and in the playgrounds of my childhood.)

Donald Harris holding his daughter Kamala in April 1965.

Reuters

Soon, however, we would call ourselves biracial and multiracial. We would define ourselves rather than allow others to denigrate us.

For Kamala, as for me, it has clearly made her stronger: Her multifaceted identity mirrors that of the nation she seeks to lead, a nation founded by immigrants, a nation in which most Americans are multiethnic, even multiracial. A nation that contrasts with the white baby boomer homogeneity to which Trump clings.

Kamala and I both graduated from public law schools in California in 1989. (Trump should know that I met Kamala thirty years ago at a meeting of the Charles Hamilton Houston Black Association, a social-activist group of black lawyers.) As members of a small community of black women practicing law in the San Francisco Bay Area, our mission was the same: to serve in the halls of justice, me as a public defender, she as an assistant district attorney.

Jim Floyd holds his daughter Jami on his shoulders in 1967.

Jo-Ann Floyd

In my own experience, the Bay Area was diverse, but not black. I was often the only black lawyer in the room; in my firm, then the largest in California, I could count the number of black partners on one hand (three fingers). As a public defender, the client standing next to me in front of the bench was often black, but the judge sitting behind him was never black. I can’t speak to Kamala’s experience, but I know that when we started, only 5 percent of California prosecutors were nonwhite.

Yet in 2003, she was running for San Francisco district attorney; in 2004, she became the first woman to hold that office. And the first person of color, too. A multi-hyphenate in a city of multi-hyphenates.

Kamala Harris is not the first multiracial candidate to run for president. In 2008, a tall black man with a white mother defied expectations with his “Hope and Change” campaign. Trump was also afraid of Barack Obama. Thus was born the birth lie.

White men like Donald Trump deeply fear this new intersectional American identity because they lack the imagination to understand it. They fear it because they know that the number of people who checked more than one racial group on the 2020 census increased by more than 275% since the last one. They fear it because they choose to cling to a fading mythology that America is a land founded by white men for white men.

But Kamala knows what every modern voter knows. We are a United States made stronger, as it always has been, by our multiculturalism. In the three decades I have known her, Kamala knows exactly who she is. She got where she is not in spite of her identity, but because of it and everything in it.

In response to Trump's comments on the NABJ, she said: “We deserve a leader who understands that our differences do not divide us. They are a vital source of our strength. Kamala's greatest strength as a leader is embracing American multiculturalism as the enduring tradition of who and what we are as a nation. That is her superpower.”

And that's Trump's kryptonite.

Jami Floyd is an attorney, a legal analyst for ABC News, and the author of a forthcoming book on Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall and voting.

