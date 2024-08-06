Trump speaks with controversial streamer Adin Ross





On Monday, former President Donald Trump spoke for an hour and 20 minutes with 23-year-old live streamer Adin Ross, a popular influencer known for hosting white nationalists on his streaming show.

For an hour and 20 minutes on Monday, former President Donald Trump sat down with 23-year-old live streamer Adin Ross, a popular influencer known for hosting white nationalists on his streaming show. Ross gifted Trump with a Rolex watch and a customized Tesla Cybertruck, sparking questions about possible campaign finance violations. Ross has gained notoriety outside of the world of live streaming, where he got his start playing video games like NBA 2K, for his discussions with white nationalists like Nick Fuentes and his close friendship with self-described misogynistic influencer Andrew Tate. Ross’ manager told him last year that mainstream celebrities didn’t want to be on his popular stream because they didn’t want to be associated with a guy who has Nazis on his stream.

The controversial social media personality visited Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida with his parents and even more popular live streamer Flix Lengyel, known as xQc, for a lengthy chat with the Republican presidential candidate. Ross gifted Trump a Rolex watch and a customized Tesla Cybertruck, prompting questions online about possible campaign finance violations.

My sons told me about Trump, and you know, they told me about his height, to which his youngest son, Barron, replied, “Dad, he's really tall.”

“That's a big shot, Adin, so I just have to say it's exceptional. You did what you did at a young age and I know you're old, you're young. But seriously, my suit is older than you are,” Trump added.

The two discussed Trump's anti-immigrant stance, U.S. relations with foreign leaders, crime in California and Chicago, the former president's recent appearance at a conference of black journalists, the assassination attempt on Trump's life, cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence, President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the race and Vice President Kamala Harris' impending ascension to the top of the Democratic ticket.

They’re destroying our country, Adin, they’re destroying stupid people. He’s not a smart man. He wasn’t smart 35 years ago. He wasn’t smart 20 years ago. Now he’s really not smart, and you saw it in the debate, and he really broke down, Trump said of Biden, later adding of Harris: She’s considered, by the way, the most unpopular vice president we’ve ever had, but she’s horrible, she’s worse than [Biden] Actually, I think he's smarter than her and I think he's not really a smart person, but I think he's smarter than her.

In a statement, Harris' campaign accused Trump of “lying about his record and attacking the media instead of talking about issues that matter to young voters” in “a dull and lackluster interview.” They noted that Ross has “used racial slurs against Black Americans in livestreams and has a history of encouraging white nationalists.”

“Donald Trump’s sad attempt to connect with young voters has failed because, like the rest of America, Gen Z is not attracted to a deranged, tired man trying to raise their taxes, kick them off their parents’ insurance, deny climate change, rip away their freedoms and impose his Project 2025 agenda on their entire generation,” said Sarafina Chitika, a spokeswoman for Harris’ campaign.

The Harris campaign also highlighted clips of Trump on the Ross feed, including one in which Trump addresses Venezuela's disputed election by describing President Nicolas Maduro as a dictator before claiming that Caracas, the country's capital, is safer than American cities because they have released so many criminals into our country.

In another clip shared by the Harris campaign, Trump attacks ABC News reporter Rachel Scott, saying she should be fired for her line of questioning about his history of racist remarks and how he talks about political opponents and black journalists. Scott was one of the moderators of the heated and hostile interview Trump participated in at the National Association of Black Journalists convention last week, which led him to falsely claim that Harris had hidden her black identity until recent years.

“Once you get into it, you get defensive and you actually give less information than you would have if they had done it with sugar,” Trump said. “But she doesn't know anything about sugar, that one. It was pretty terrible.”

Monday’s interview with Trump was arranged by UFC CEO Dana White, Ross said last week. White is a longtime supporter of the former president and introduced him on the final night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee last month.

During the sit-down portion of the interview, Ross gifted Trump a Rolex watch before taking him to an aisle to hand him a Tesla Cybertruck with custom wrapping featuring the American flag and a photo of Trump with his fist in the air and his ear bloodied after he was shot by a would-be assassin in Pennsylvania last month.

Federal campaign finance laws limit individual contributions to candidates’ political campaigns to $3,300. While the feed doesn’t make clear which watch Ross gave Trump, Rolex watches start at $5,500 and can sell for as much as $75,000, according to Bobs Watches, an online marketplace primarily used for buying and selling Rolex watches. Tesla Cybertrucks cost upwards of $55,000, and that’s before custom wrap work.

“As a federal candidate, Donald Trump cannot legally accept a Rolex watch, a Tesla Cybertruck, or any other lavish gift. All federal candidates are subject to contribution limits that ensure they do not become beholden to or provide special favors to wealthy donors once in office,” Shanna Ports, senior counsel for campaign finance at the nonprofit watchdog Campaign Legal Center, said in a statement. For the 2024 election cycle, a federal candidate cannot accept more than $3,300 in cash or valuables from an individual. The Federal Election Commission has already ruled that even a purportedly personal gift to a candidate because he or she is running for office is still a campaign contribution. As a result, it would be illegal for Trump to accept these luxury items as gifts.”

The couple sat in the Cybertruck, praised billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and played songs from a playlist prepared by Trump, including “California Dreamin’” by the Mamas and the Papas, a reference to Harris’ home state that Trump said would return under proper management. They then got out of the car and danced to “YMCA” by the Village People, a favorite song of Trump’s that is often played at his rallies, before the broadcast cut out.

Mr. President, I want to say, first of all, you took a bullet for everybody in this room. Everybody saw your reaction, no other president would do that, Ross told Trump earlier in the broadcast. You're a brave man. You stood up and you did that, and it's a pretty awesome photo, by the way.

Ross currently boasts 1.3 million subscribers on the live streaming platform Kick, which is known for its gaming content and more lenient content rules than the more popular live streaming platform Twitch. Before being banned from Twitch last year, Ross had 7.2 million subscribers on the platform. Monday’s stream was watched live by over half a million people at times. The audience for Ross’ content and for live streamers in general skews young, with Ross previously saying that most of his audience is comprised of teenagers and twentysomethings.

Ross has gained notoriety outside of the world of live streaming, where he got his start playing video games like NBA 2K, for his discussions with white nationalists like Nick Fuentes and his close friendship with self-proclaimed misogynist influencer Andrew Tate, who is awaiting trial in Romania on charges of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

Ross, who is Jewish, has repeatedly invited Fuentes, one of America’s most prominent white nationalists and Holocaust deniers, onto his show. Trump sat down with Fuentes and anti-Semitic rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, for a November 2022 dinner at Mar-a-Lago. Trump later claimed he didn’t know Fuentes would be there. On Monday, Trump said Ye was complicated and a really nice guy, but he could get himself into trouble.

Ye, who ran for president in 2020, has praised Adolf Hitler and the Nazis. He recruited Fuentes, who is also a fan of Hitler and the Nazis, to help run his ultimately abandoned campaign. Months after Fuentes and Ye dined with Trump, Ross offered Fuentes help with the campaign on one of his live streams.

“I just didn’t like that clip, you said something like, ‘The Jews were the spawn of Satan,’” Ross told Fuentes in March 2023.

Fuentes responded that he did not remember saying that quote, but that he believed Jews were doing the work of Satan.

Their discussion ended that day with Fuentes, who the Justice Department described as a white supremacist, trying to clarify Yes’ praise of Hitler and Ross offering to help their campaign. Ross had previously pleaded with Kicks leaders to allow Fuentes, who has been widely banned from most mainstream social media platforms for his use of hate speech, to join their platform.

Ross has also repeatedly allowed neo-Nazis onto his channel in an attempt to engage with them about their hatred of racial minorities and Jews. Ross’ manager told him last year that mainstream celebrities didn’t want to be on his popular channel because they didn’t want to be associated with a guy who has Nazis on his channel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ny1.com/nyc/all-boroughs/news/2024/08/05/trump-live-stream-adin-ross-nazis-nick-fuentes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos