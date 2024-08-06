China's future tech race with US set to be boosted by new Fudan brain chip center

According to the center's deputy director Shu Yousheng, the industrialization of innovative BCIs has been hampered by the lack of technical support from other disciplines.

The new research center aims to bridge the gap between brain disease research and industry, the Shanghai-based university said on its website.

The center represents a systemic integration of Fudans' brain science-related resources and is expected to fuel the clinical application and industrialization of BCI, he said.

In December 2021, the Shanghai municipal government listed BCI-enabled rehabilitation and training equipment as a development focus of high-end medical equipment under its latest five-year plan.

BCI is one of the industries of the future particularly promoted by the central government. new quality productive forces an innovative and high-tech development concept proposed by President Xi Jinping about a year ago.

In January, an official guideline on the development of emerging and future industries released by Beijing emphasized the industrialization of BCI technologies.

The country encourages breakthroughs in key technologies and devices such as brain-computer fusion and brain-like chips, as well as exploring applications in typical fields such as medical rehabilitation, the document said.

In April, the Beijing municipal government unveiled a roadmap for faster development of the BCI industry, aiming to achieve breakthroughs in related key core technologies and incubate many leading companies by 2026.

A BCI lab was also established in March 2023 in the northeastern port city of Tianjin, near Beijing. In May this year, the lab established a BCI and human-machine fusion association involving more than 40 financial institutions, research institutes and state-owned enterprises, the Tianjin Science and Technology Bureau said.

The United States has been at the forefront of BCI technology for years, with major research contributions from the University of California, Berkeley, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

As China tries to catch up, there has been an explosion in the number of research papers on the subject.

According to a peer-reviewed paper published in the journal Brain Informatics in December, the number of BCI publications in China as of 2019 has surpassed that of the United States, which began to decline during that period.

03:06 Paralyzed Man Back on His Feet Thanks to Brain and Spine Implants Paralyzed Man Back on His Feet Thanks to Brain and Spine Implants

Neuralink Corp, a BCI pioneer co-founded in 2016 by Elon Musk has successfully implanted a second paralyzed patient with a device designed to allow him to operate digital devices using only his thoughts, according to the billionaire businessman and startup investor.

The procedure appears to have gone extremely well, Musk said on a podcast hosted by computer scientist Lex Fridman and released last Friday.

The patient in the trial had a spinal cord injury similar to that first patient who was paralyzed following a diving accident, he said. The operation was carried out in January.

In February, scientists from China's Tsinghua University reported decisive progress In their first patient for a wireless BCI implant, they said their device was less invasive than Musk's Neuralink chip.

China is also working to establish industry standards for future technologies that involve key ethical concerns, including privacy, security and autonomy, and in February issued a guideline aimed at regulating the development and application of BCI research.

Last month, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology finished collecting public opinions on a plan to establish a committee to develop standards for the use of BCI technology, such as the acquisition, pre-processing, encoding and decoding of brain information, data communication and data visualization.