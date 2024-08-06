Jokowi monitors progress of toll payment non-stop and asks to do it!











Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko expressed the need to accelerate the implementation of the contactless transaction system or Multi Lane Freeflow (MLFF) on toll roads. In fact, according to him, this has also caught the attention of President Joko Widodo. He believes that this has become the direction of President Joko Widodo and has been designated as the National Strategic Program (NSP), so full support from various parties is needed to support the implementation of this program. “This MLFF has become the president's attention, for trade issues and other agreements, make adjustments immediately,” Moeldoko said at the coordination meeting for the acceleration of the implementation of the MLFF at the Bina Graha Building, Jakarta, citing official statements, Tuesday (6/8/2024). The TNI Commander 2013-2015 added that the parties involved in this project must communicate intensively in order to find common ground, especially regarding business models that can benefit both parties. “I hope that Roatex will not hesitate to make this investment and will not be rigid in the negotiations. Of course, both governments have good intentions to make it happen, because it is the order of the president,” Moeldoko stressed. Previously, the Presidential Staff Office (KSP) had formally and informally facilitated support for the MLFF trial on the Bali Mandara Toll Road. So far, trials with different scenarios have been conducted. As a result, some scenarios were declared successful and others still needed to be refined. Meanwhile, the Director General of Infrastructure Financing of the PUPR Ministry, Triono Junoasmono, said the parties were willing to meet again to discuss alternatives to accelerate the implementation of the MLFF. “The key to the success of this project is good communication and good negotiation, so that there is a middle way that benefits both parties,” he said. Meanwhile, PT Roatex Indonesia Toll System Senior Director Attila Keszeg said that his party, as the implementing business entity, needed a clear outline and timetable for the implementation of the MLFF. “We are ready to discuss, especially regarding the scheme and the timetable of the project, because this is linked to the certainty of the investment we are making,” he said. (emy/me) Watch the video below: Jokowi criticizes minister for mentioning unsightly projects



