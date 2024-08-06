Levent Kenez/Stockholm

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has blocked the departure from Istanbul of a humanitarian aid flotilla organized by Islamist and jihadist NGOs. The flotilla, consisting of several ships carrying international activists, was to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza despite the Israeli blockade. By preventing the flotilla from leaving, Erdogan avoided a possible escalation of tensions between Turkey and Israel.

One of the flotilla organizers, the Mavi Marmara Association for Freedom and Solidarity, announced on August 3 on behalf of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) that the FFC ships, which were to set sail to break the blockade of Gaza, had not received permission to sail from the Turkish government. The organization stated that despite compliance with all legal requirements and the Turkish government's strong support for Palestine, the strong pressure from the United States, the United Kingdom and other NATO countries is believed to be the reason for the refusal. The coalition continues its efforts to challenge the Israeli blockade of Gaza and raise awareness of the humanitarian crisis.

After weeks of discussions with the Port Authority [in stanbul]It is now clear to us that the Turkish government will not grant us this permission. gave no explanation As to why the Turkish government will not give its permission for the departure when it has otherwise strongly supported Palestine, we can read in the FFC press release.

The FFC and its supporters expressed their deep disappointment, stating that despite months of preparation, the Turkish government has now joined those complicit in maintaining Israel’s illegal blockade on Gaza. The coalition continues to call on governments to respect the International Court of Justice’s guidelines on the illegality of the Israeli occupation and the duty to facilitate the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

The statement, carefully worded towards the government, came after the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on July 31 in Tehran. Organizers had previously announced that the flotilla would depart in March, then later in April.

Interestingly, Blent Yldrm, the actual organizer of the flotilla and chairman of the Foundation for Human Rights and Freedoms and Humanitarian Aid (HH), a Turkish charity with ties to Turkish intelligence and radical jihadist groups, has remained silent on the matter. Despite his prominent role in organizing the flotilla and his previous statements in support of its mission, Yldrm has refrained from commenting on Erdogan’s decision to block the flotilla’s departure. This silence has sparked speculation and scrutiny, especially given the high-profile nature of the situation and Yldrm’s previously expressed position on similar issues.

Yldrm held a press conference on March 27 to promote the vessels purchased for the flotilla, which he said, certainly Yldrm, known for its extreme anti-Semitic views against Israel, has previously been criticized by Islamic circles for remaining silent about government-affiliated companies that continued to trade with Israel. In 2010, when the Mavi Marmara flotilla, while attempting to deliver aid to Gaza, was intercepted by the Israeli navy, resulting in the tragic deaths of nine Turkish pro-Palestinian activists and a Turkish-American, Yldrm stated that it had not taken any action without the authorization of the Erdogan government and the Turkish Intelligence Organization (MT).

Yldrm also said nothing about Erdogan's subsequent statements that the 2010 flotilla had set sail without his prior knowledge and the president's public criticism of the organizers.

In a previous announcement, HH revealed that it had acquired three vessels for its flotilla. The first vessel, renamed Anadolu (IMO: 9139127), was a general cargo ship built in 1997 and operated under the flag of Guinea-Bissau. Formerly known as Dalya H, the boat had a capacity of 5,500 tonnes.

In addition to the Anadolu, the HH also purchased another vessel, a passenger ship built in 1972 and flying the Palau flag. Formerly named The Majestic (IMO: 7211440), the boat was renamed Conscience and was anchored at the port of Tuzla in Istanbul, awaiting further instructions.

The third vessel, renamed Akdeniz (IMO: 7615048), was a ro-ro/passenger vessel flying the flag of Guinea-Bissau. With an overall length of 122.05 metres and a beam of 18.5 metres, the boat The Prince arrived in Istanbul on April 9 after leaving Izmir's Aliaa port. The 45-year-old ship, formerly known as the Prince, had a history of service as a passenger ship between Greece, Italy and Croatia for many years.

Following public criticism in response to the anti-Israel protests, Erdogan's government has been forced to adopt a tougher stance towards the country.

Ankara announced on April 9 that it would impose trade restrictions on Israel in response to the Gaza conflict.

The decision will remain in effect until Israel declares an immediate ceasefire and allows a sufficient and uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza, the Turkish Trade Ministry announced. A list of 54 products subject to export restrictions was attached to the announcement. However, experts expressed skepticism about the government's decision due to the absence of customs tariff codes in the published list. According to reports in Turkish media, it was also claimed that trade with Israel would continue via third countries.

The Erdogan government continues to be criticized by pro-Palestinian groups for allowing SOCAR (State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan) to transport Azerbaijani oil via pipelines to the southern Turkish port of Ceyhan and then ship it to Israel.

By preventing the new flotilla from sailing, the Erdogan government has shown that it does not want to face another crisis similar to the Mavi Marmara incident in 2010 or a possible military intervention by Israel, which would require a more concrete response than Turkey is currently able to provide. Despite his virulent rhetoric against Israel, Erdogan understands the need for realpolitik within his inner circle. With Turkey’s economy struggling, a crisis with the West, particularly the United States, could hamper Erdogan’s team’s efforts to stabilize the economy ahead of possible early elections. Turkey’s need for foreign investment makes avoiding such crises crucial. However, Erdogan sometimes makes statements designed to please his supporters. For example, on July 31, at a meeting of his party in his hometown of Rize, he said about Israel: “Just as we entered Karabakh, just as we entered Libya, we must do the same with Israel.” Nothing stops him we just You have to be strong to get through this stage.