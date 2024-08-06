Politics
The Prime Ministers Who Killed the Conservative Party – Boris Johnson, Part 1
We’re picking up a selection of articles from the last ten years about Conservative prime ministers who led a relentless push to the left and ruined the party they led. This article was first published on 11 May 2020, under the headline “Bottler Johnson – a truly terrifying disappointment”.
Boris Johnson has once again doubled down. He has not dared to free us. A seemingly paralysed Prime Minister has given no date for our return to freedom.
Last night’s performance revealed a man of either limited intellectual understanding and disproportionate fear, or a Whitehall stooge, happy to be the mouthpiece of the ultimate bureaucratic obscurantism. His address to the nation (was it really necessary?) had Sir Humphrey in it. He committed to nothing but committing to nothing, except a “push me, pull you” type of lockdown alert level, with no end in sight.
I wondered, as I watched, with growing astonishment and despair, would he later complain that he had been duped by his advisers into permanent serfdom? He has certainly laid to rest any pretense that Britain is an advanced, functioning liberal democracy. He has chosen not to enlighten us as to the legal grounds for our prolonged detention.
Condescending and designed as if for a nursery school class, this non-announcement was far worse than my worst fears. There was no firm date for the reopening of businesses and industries, no date for the return of schools (despite strong evidence that they are not conducive environments for the spread of the virus), only a promise that dates would not be set. If it was intended to reassure teachers, it could only have infuriated parents. No date was given for the NHS to resume normal operations from its Covid-only ward before deaths and illnesses from lockdown increase further. as they wish.
This outline of the roadmap and the direction of the path to follow and the basis on which we will continue to move forward was nothing more than a pretense, an exercise in dissimulation and prevarication. What a depressing contrast with the dates for easing the lockdown discreetly announced by Switzerland, precise and direct, which we spoke about two weeks ago and which should have been a model for us.
You can go to work if you can’t work at home, he announced airily, meaning who exactly? It was a vague and ambiguous message that held businesses and individuals hostage to wealth. How are they supposed to go back to work if their children are still at home? What if there’s no public transport? You can drive, the Prime Minister said cheerfully, his memory of how the other half lives perhaps dulled by his time at Chequers; so much so that he had forgotten the many workers who do not own a car.
The coded warning actually had a completely different purpose, far from echoing Mrs Thatcher, it was a white flag raised to the transport unions who prefer to stay at home. No, he won’t be facing them anytime soon. And it won’t be he, or even the wizard of SAGE, who decides when the lockdown ends and on what terms, but the idiotic public sector union bosses.
As for the five tests (it's funny how the PR staff has been insisting on five since Blair's election promises) with their easy-to-understand, colour-by-numbers illustrations, they are designed to never let us pass the starting point.
Completely arbitrary, without any reference to the collapse of the economy or jobs, based on false premises, blithely ignoring the problems created by the government itself and which no matter how long the house arrest lasts, it cannot solve, they guarantee that there will always, always be something to stop those little bikes perched at the top of the long hill from launching themselves down the hill.
The Prime Minister’s Animal Farm lockdown speech seems so clearly designed to cover the government’s backsides (we have to work harder to stay home for longer, with higher fines if we don’t) that it’s hard to believe a self-proclaimed liberal could agree to deliver it. How quickly BoJo has become Napoleon and decided to work with these Whitehall and establishment architects of managed decline and dependency, even revolution.
Last night, he could have followed the more than 20 European countries and many others around the world that began lifting their lockdowns: the Czech Republic on April 9, Denmark reopened its schools on April 13, and Germany has started its easing Nearly three weeks ago, had he not already brainwashed 70% of the population into fearing a second wave of Covid-19 cases? Instead, he has chosen the Stalinist path of Scottish nanny Nicola Sturgeon.
Are we really to believe that he still believes that: It is a fact that by adopting these measures we have prevented this country from being engulfed in what could have been a catastrophe in which the reasonable worst-case scenario would have been half a million deaths when so many reputable scientific refutations have shown that to be the case? totally unreasonable?
How else to explain his paralysis? Is he suffering from a form of Stockholm syndrome after having come into contact with the virus himself, and perhaps even after his death, so that he sincerely believes that only his Whitehall masters and his SAGE cronies can prevent the world from dying of Covid-19 and that he must therefore follow their dictates?
Otherwise, we are forced to accept that he is a man without conviction, without courage and without character who has never wanted anything but the attributes of public office. TCW He never thought he was a Conservative, but he has now proven that he is no Liberal either. His negative attitude on referendum day was just one glimpse of his character, and his mismanaged and irresponsible private life provided several more. We always feared that he would not be a man to be relied upon, even on Brexit. It seems we were right.
Yet he has enjoyed more support and goodwill than any British political leader since Tony Blair. Telegraph He continues to urge him on, trying in vain to maintain the myth that he is a strong leader, running yesterday the desperate headline “PM redoubles efforts to stay alert before addressing nation.”
Stay vigilant? After having stunned the nation into confinement stupor? Telegraph should know, the Prime Minister should know, that slogans are not policy. They are, as one commented TimesThe cartoon said: so much childish nonsense.
The hard truth is that the bumbling, iconic character that Johnson's fans adore is no match for Whitehall's self-interest and hubris.
The government’s response to coronavirus, whether or not it was the fault of poor scientific advice and deficient public health warnings, is indefensible. It has disappeared, as we have said TCW long before the MSM, complacency to cut risk unjustifiably draconian the last one to be catastrophic economic effect although based on the crudest modeling.
Defending it solely because Labour is opportunistically attacking the government's handling of this crisis is indefensible.
According to my co-editor Laura Perrins, lockdown advocates (right, left or centre) must be held responsible for the mass unemployment, likely inflation, increased suicides, depression, despair, illness and death caused by NHS treatment delays that are sure to follow. She is right.
She is also right that any comparison between Johnson and the West’s greatest military leader, whose VE Day warning that our work (for freedom) was not yet done remains prescient, is outrageous. Boris Johnson has proven himself not just to be a terrible leader, but a truly terrifying disappointment.
