Jokowi's New Policy on Teenage Contraceptives





Recently, President J.Ok Widodo signed a government regulation (PP) that regulates the provision of contraceptives to students and adolescents. Other articles: 11 Functions of Using Condoms During Sex Political context The decision was prompted by the increase in cases of extramarital pregnancies and the spread of sexually transmitted diseases among students and adolescents. Data shows that lack of education and access to contraceptives are one of the main factors behind this problem. Content of government regulations This government regulation covers several main points, including: 1. Provide contraceptives in schools Schools are required to provide information and access to contraceptives to students who need them. This is done in collaboration with local health centers and health facilities. 2. Reproductive health education The educational programme in schools will be reinforced with comprehensive material on reproductive health. This material will include information on the use of contraceptives, the risks of early pregnancy and how to prevent sexually transmitted diseases. 3. Training of educators Teachers and educators will receive special training to effectively deliver reproductive health materials. This training is expected to improve their understanding and skills to provide appropriate education to students. 4. Collaboration with parents The government encourages the active participation of parents in reproductive health education. Parents will be encouraged to discuss and support their children regarding the importance of using contraception. Other articles: Children find condoms at home, what should parents do? Impact on the medical side Providing contraceptives to students and adolescents can have positive medical impacts, including: 1. Reduces teenage pregnancy rates With easier access to contraceptives, it is hoped that the rate of teenage pregnancies among students can decrease significantly. This will help reduce the number of school dropouts due to pregnancy. 2. Prevent the spread of sexually transmitted diseases Using contraceptives, such as condoms, can help prevent the spread of sexually transmitted diseases. Proper education will make adolescents aware of the importance of protecting themselves. 3. Improve adolescent well-being By avoiding early pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases, adolescents can focus on their education and personal development. This will improve their overall physical and mental well-being. Challenges and criticisms Although this policy has received support from many parties, several challenges and criticisms have also been raised, such as: 1. Rejection of conservative groups Some conservative groups in society may reject this policy on moral and religious grounds. They argue that providing contraceptives may encourage sexual behavior outside of marriage. 2. Infrastructure readiness Implementation of this policy requires adequate infrastructure, such as sanitation facilities in schools and training of teaching staff. The government must ensure that all these are ready before implementing the policy. 3. Raising awareness and understanding among adolescents Although contraceptives are available, adolescents must have a good understanding of their use. Appropriate and ongoing training is essential to ensure the effectiveness of this policy. Get a more comprehensive discussion about personal health, family, parenting, pregnancy and pets with download the KlikDokter app Or choose a health topic directly.

