On Jokowi's Apology Before Resigning, Secretary General Gerindra: The President Is Also a Human Being

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Secretary General or Secretary General of the Party Gerindra Ahmad Muzani welcomed the apology of President Joko Widodo alias Jokowi before the head of state resigned. Jokowi apologized during a national commemoration at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Thursday evening, August 1, 2024. According to Muzani, the apology is a message from Jokowi that is not free from mistakes. “Brothers and sisters, we are ordinary people, the president is also an ordinary human being, a place of mistakes, a place of forgetfulness, a place of error and of course a place of forgetfulness,” he said at the Senayan Parliament Complex. , Jakarta on Monday, August 5, 2024. Muzani welcomed the apology of the president who will leave office on October 20, 2024. He said humans are creatures who will not rule and live forever. “For this reason, apologizing is a noble and noble act,” he said. Muzani then called on people to accept Jokowi's apology. According to him, forgiving is a noble and noble action. The attitude of apologizing and forgiving each other, Muzani said, can be adopted at any time. “Forgiving, apologizing is an effort to continue building solidarity, unity and harmony,” he said. In order to apologize and forgive, Muzani said all resentment, feelings of offense and irritation must be forgotten. “This is a test of solidarity, unity and harmony, which we must continue to maintain and defend,” he said. Jokowi's apology was delivered at a national commemoration event. The activity is part of a series of events for Indonesia's 79th Independence Day “Independence Month.” Jokowi conveyed this message regarding his mistakes as president. The head of state reminded him that he was just an ordinary person. Advertisement “Professor Kiai Haji Ma'ruf Amin and I would like to apologize profusely for all the mistakes and errors committed so far. Especially as we both fulfilled our mandate as president and vice president,” Jokowi said. Tempo Magazine proclaiming President Jokowi’s double nawadosa during his 10 years in office. The report released Monday, July 29, 2024 highlights the decline of democracy and the reversal of Jokowi’s election promise ten years ago. Political observer and executive director of Indonesia Political Opinion (IPO), Dedi Kurnia Syah, also analyzed Jokowi's attitude by asking that it be just a formality. Dedi alluded to the fact that Jokowi was only apologizing after 10 years of leading Indonesia. Even though there are many issues that have put Jokowi in the spotlight. “It took Jokowi 10 years to apologize? “And this is in an urgent situation because it may not be possible to discuss adding a period or extending the term,” Dedi told the media team, Friday, August 2, 2024. For this reason, he believes that Jokowi's apology towards the end of his term was just a formality. Keeping in mind that Jokowi did a lot of things and most of them, according to Dedi, actually weighed on society. Editor's Pick: Megawati says relationship with Jokowi is good, but dismisses talk of three-term president

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.tempo.co/read/1900193/soal-permintaan-maaf-jokowi-menjelang-lengser-sekjen-gerindra-presiden-juga-manusia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos