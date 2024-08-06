Xi Jinping stresses preservation of China's cultural, natural heritage





A photo taken on April 29, 2023 shows part of Beijing's central axis that runs 7.8 kilometers from north to south through the heart of the capital. [Photo/Xinhua]

BEIJING – President Xi Jinping has called for more efforts to preserve the country's cultural and natural treasures and renew their prestige in the new era. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in an instruction on strengthening the protection, preservation and utilization of cultural and natural heritage. The instruction was issued after the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) inscribed one cultural heritage and two natural heritages of China on the World Heritage List in July 2024. UNESCO announced the inscription of the Central Axis of Beijing: An Architectural Ensemble Exemplifying the Ideal Order of the Chinese Capital, the Badain Jaran Desert – Sand Towers and Lakes, and the Migratory Bird Sanctuaries along the Yellow Sea-Bohai Gulf Coast of China (Phase II) on its list at the 46th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee held in New Delhi, India. The inclusion of these heritage items bears positive significance for the construction of Chinese modernization featuring material, cultural and ethical progress and harmony between humanity and nature, Xi said, noting that it also adds new brilliance to world civilizations. Xi called for efforts to take the UNESCO listing as an opportunity to further strengthen the comprehensive and systematic protection of cultural and natural heritage and make good use of it to better meet people's needs. He also called for strengthening international exchanges and cooperation in this field, as well as efforts to make greater contributions to the implementation of the World Civilization Initiative and the building of a community with a shared future for mankind. China is currently home to a total of 59 World Heritage Sites.

