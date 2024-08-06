Decree of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo regarding Village Day on January 15





Jakarta, Panjinational – The Indonesian government has designated January 15 as National Village Day. Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has declared January 15 as Village Day. This determination is stated in the Decree of the President of the Republic of Indonesia (Kepres) Number 23 of 2024. “Designate January 15 as Village Day,” reads the first presidential decree, which can be accessed on the JDIH website of the Cabinet Secretariat in Jakarta. READ FIRST:panjinasional.net/Lestarikan-warisan-leluhur-ratusan-warga-dusun-kletak-desa-putatlor-menganti-arak-gunungan-hasil-bumi The stipulation of Village Day means that the government recognizes that villages play a role as an element of government, which directly serves the community with all its diverse customs and cultures, and plays an important role in equalizing prosperity and strengthening the framework of the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia (NKRI). “To make villages an object of development, community empowerment, a center of local growth and culture, as well as to introduce Village Day as a reminder of village progress, we must strengthen the role of villages and encourage all relations with the community.” READ FIRST:panjinasional.net/kabar-desa/Sedekah-bumi-ancak-dan-gunungan-hasil-bumi-berhadiah-jutaan-rupiah-jadi-rebutan-warga-di-gresik It is necessary to strengthen the understanding of all elements of the state, of which villages are only one element. “Village governments are at the forefront of maintaining the integrity of the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia and are closest to the people,” the presidential decree states. The determination of January 15 as Village Day refers to the date of enactment of Law Number 6 of 2014 concerning villages. “The enactment of Village Law Number 6 of 2014, which comprehensively regulates the role and status of villages, on January 15, 2014, is an impetus to clarify the legal status and security of villages in the constitutional system of the Republic of Indonesia.” Follow other latest news? Come follow us PanjinasionalGoogle Achieving justice for all Indonesians, the decree states. The provisions of these two regulations specify that the Village Festival is not a public holiday. “This Presidential Decree shall come into force on the date of its entry into force,” reads the third order of Presidential Decree Number 23 of 2024, ratified in Jakarta on July 31, 2024.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.panjinasional.net/kabar-desa/81521175/keputusan-presiden-ri-joko-widodo-perihal-hari-desa-15-januari The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos