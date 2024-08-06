“I miss you all”: Limp Bizkit singer sends message to Russian fans





The first photo of the musician published on VKontakte since 2018. Photo: Fred Durst

Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst has posted a message on the Russian social network VKontakte for the first time in six years. He addressed his Russian fans on his official page. Source: Ukrainian News. Quote from Fred Durst: “I miss you all. Sending everyone positive vibes and good energy. I am currently on tour in Loserville with Bones in the US. I wanted to reach out and let you know I am thinking of you. Stay positive and take care! Hope to see you soon. Sincerely, Fred.” Advertisement: The message to the Russians. Screenshot Details:This is Durst's first post on his page since October 2018. Before that, he regularly posted short messages and photos. It was at that time that the singer divorced his Russian wife, Kseniya Beryazina, under whose influence he planned to obtain Russian citizenship and move to occupied Crimea. What Limp Bizkit Says About Ukraine and Russia The band has been pro-Putin since 2015, and in February 2023, they created a video for the song “Out Of Style” depicting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin using deepfake technology. Putin was played by the band's lead singer, Fred Durst. The video also features North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, Chinese leader Xi Jinping, and US President Joe Biden. Background: In 2015, the Ukrainian security service banned Fred Durst from entering Ukraine for five years. He was included in the list of persons who pose a threat to the national security of Ukraine due to his performance in occupied Crimea and support for the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics. [self-proclaimed and non-recognised quasi-state formations in Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts – ed.]. Support UP or become our patron!

