



JAKARTA: President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo said next year’s state budget must meet all programs planned by President-elect Prabowo Subianto considering global economic risks, while opening a meeting on Monday (August 5) to discuss the 2025 Government Work Plan (RKP) and the draft state budget. I want it […] The 2025 state budget proposal should take into account all of the president-elect's programs, the president said, according to a press release issued Monday. While Jokowi stressed that the state budget should focus on priority programs, he also noted that it would be better if the 2025 state budget did not try to tackle everything. The government included Prabowos' free school meals program in its planned spending for next year, with an allocation of 71 trillion rupiah ($4.38 billion), which was approved by the House of Representatives and deemed sufficient by Prabowos' team to cover the first year of the program. The flagship programme is expected to cost Rs 460 trillion annually once fully implemented in 2029 for 82.9 million schoolchildren, teachers and pregnant women. Prabowos' team revealed in July that the free meal program was being tested nationwide and that the next government would use its results to formulate the program's blueprint. The future of the president-elect's other programs, meanwhile, remains unclear, while questions remain over Prabowo's commitment to continuing the Nusantara Capital Development Project (IKN), dubbed Jokowi's legacy project. In July, Prabowo's brother-in-law Soedradjad Djiwandono, arguably also his top economic adviser, said the free meals program had a clearer budget plan than the IKN project. As an economist, I can't lie and say that I prefer nutritious foods. [school] meal program, because I know it can be implemented immediately. We have calculated the costs in detail, as well as the eligible beneficiaries [beneficiaries]Soedradjad said on July 2, as quoted by Kontan.co.id. He added that although he was not opposed to moving the national capital from Jakarta, the IKN project lacked the necessary cost calculations, especially regarding financing from the state budget. Now, do we want to continue borrowing money? Do we want to build a new capital with debt? Soedradjad asked. At Monday's meeting, Jokowi called for optimal efforts to increase state revenue, particularly highlighting ease of investment and trade as key to achieving the revenue target set for 2025. He also warned of the knock-on effects of the global economic slowdown. The most important thing is to be wary of the risks of a global economic slowdown, whether related to interest rate policies or heated geopolitics, which risk spreading. [lead to a] the food crisis and rising oil prices, the president said. Financial markets rallied on fears of a recession in the United States after unexpectedly negative jobs data came in on Friday, a day after another report showed continued weakness in manufacturing in the world's largest economy. Some analysts have pointed to the Sahm rule, AFP reported Tuesday, which indicates an economy is in the early stages of a recession if the three-month moving average of unemployment is 0.5 percentage points above the lowest recorded in the previous 12 months. – The Jakarta Post/ANN

