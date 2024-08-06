Giorgia Meloni and Europe's inconsistency towards China

Chinese leaders must be either baffled or delighted by the flood of visits they receive from European heads of state and government. Italy's Giorgia Meloni may have thought her five-day visit to China was something special. To the Chinese, however, it must have seemed entirely routine.

After all, China describes itself as the Middle Kingdom, the place around which the world revolves, just as in ancient Rome the Mediterranean was called the sea at the center of the Earth. So Chinese governments have always expected visitors to come and, to use their old phrase, bow to them or kowtow at their feet. To them, a stream of kowtowing Europeans may seem natural.

And the flow has been quite significant. Since the beginning of April alone, President Xi Jinping and his colleagues have been visited by Olaf Scholz, the German chancellor; Andrzej Duda, the Polish president; Viktor Orban, the Hungarian prime minister; and now the Italian prime minister.

The curious fact is that, from June 13 to 15, in the midst of this series of European visits, Meloni hosted the annual summit of the Group of Seven, composed of Italy, Germany, the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Japan and Canada, in the sumptuous seaside resort of Borgo Egnazia, Italy. At that summit in Puglia, Western leaders were not as friendly toward China as this flood of European visitors to Beijing might suggest.

In the summit communiqué, G7 leaders declared their opposition to actors in China that are materially supporting the Russian war machine in its war against Ukraine, and expressed concern about China's persistent industrial targeting and its comprehensive non-market policies that undermine our workers, our industries, our economic resilience, and our security.

Did Meloni repeat and reinforce these statements in her private talks with President Xi and in the public meetings between Italian and Chinese companies that accompanied her visit? She is said to have repeated the argument about the Russian war machine, but we do not know to what extent she did so seriously.

But we know that the public meetings were devoted to signing deals rather than expressing concerns. And we know that some agreements, including on electric vehicles, artificial intelligence and shipbuilding, appear at first glance to be at odds with EU policies and are unlikely to please the US either.

This is why the Chinese reaction to visits by European leaders is more often joy than confusion. These visits, crowned by Melonis, confirm the Chinese's deep conviction that European policy towards China is divided, incoherent and still dominated by the desire to make money.

Certainly, Melonis' visit was less incoherent than that, a few weeks earlier, of the Hungarian Viktor Orban, current president of the European Council, who liked to contradict at every opportunity the EU's foreign and security policy towards Russia and its limitless strategic partner, China. But everyone knows that Orban is a rogue elephant.

During his two years in office, Meloni has appeared to want to emphasize his close alignment with NATO, the EU and the United States. This visit to China has called into question some of that alignment.

All these deal-making visits by European leaders are reinforcing skepticism in Washington about whether EU member states are serious about confronting the security and economic threats posed by China.

This is true for both Republicans and Democrats, so Meloni's visit to Beijing will not have done him any favors with either Donald Trump or the candidate who is likely to be considered the front-runner for the November election, Kamala Harris.

This is all the more true if one considers the minimal role of the Italian military forces in the defense of Europe or in contributing to the security of the Indo-Pacific, two major concerns of the Americans whoever the president elected in January 2025.

This is a pity, because with the joint project with Japan and the United Kingdom to develop and build a new generation fighter jet, Italy has a chance to benefit greatly from efforts to improve the security of both regions.

But assuming the Global Combat Air Program involving Leonardo, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and BAE Systems survives the vagaries of domestic and international politics, its contribution will not come until the 2030s anyway.

After five days of concessions and negotiations, Meloni should now consider how she can contribute more immediately and positively to Western, and especially European, security policy towards China and Russia. Since she seems to like political symbolism, such a symbol is within reach.

The aircraft carrier Cavour and an associated strike group of Italian and other NATO ships are currently touring the Indian Ocean and the Pacific, visiting key allies in Australia and Japan.

Later this year, when it is due to leave Japan for the Philippines, Meloni is expected to order the Cavour to conduct a freedom of navigation operation, sailing into parts of the South China Sea that China is seeking to intimidate the Philippines into ceding control.

If Cavour associates himself with the plight of the Philippines, Xi will be upset, which would be the purpose of this symbolic act, and would do something to show that among these European visitors at least Meloni can defend some principles.

Beyond that, the big task is to build support within the EU for a huge increase in defense spending, needed both to secure the continent against Russian aggression and to help give America the breathing room to focus on keeping the peace in Asia.

This U.S.-led effort in Asia is arguably the most important peacekeeping effort of our time, because its goal must be to prevent the first war in history between two nuclear-armed superpowers, as I have just written in a new book for the London-based think tank the International Institute for Strategic Studies, titled “Deterrence, diplomacy and the risk of conflict over Taiwan.”

When European leaders go to Beijing and contradict or confuse EU policies, while undermining joint efforts with the United States, they make that task even more difficult.

Former editor of The Economist, Bill Emmott is currently chairman of the Japanese Society of the United KingdomTHE International Institute for Strategic Studies and the Institute of International Trade.

First published on Bill Emmott's global view, and republished with permission, this article is the English original of an article published Sunday morning in Italian by La Stampa.