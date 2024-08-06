Palace responds to dynamics of Jokowi-Megawati relations: The president never changes





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko responded to the ups and downs in relations with President Joko Widodo or Jokowi with the General Chairman of the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party Megawati Soekarnoputri. Moeldoko stressed that Jokowi's attitude towards his relationship with President Sukarno's daughter has not changed. Even though recently, the two figures have had different political choices. “I think, from my point of view, nothing has changed regarding him (President Jokowi),” Moeldoko said when met at the presidential palace in Jakarta on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. Nevertheless, Moeldoko I can't say whether Jokowi and Megawati met. This retired TNI general also can't confirm when Jokowi and Megawati will meet. “I don't know and I don't know either,” he said. The public has heard about the tensions between Megawati and Jokowi due to the 2024 presidential election. The head of state reportedly allowed his son Gibran Rakabuming Raka to become Prabowo Subianto's presidential candidate. Recently, the PDIP has not considered Jokowi as a cadre. Even though the Bull Party has been Jokowi's main supporter since he became mayor of Solo in 2005. Review Tempo published the main report “Jokowi – Mega Open Conflict” on Monday, August 5, 2024 regarding the rising tensions between the President and the PDIP General Chairman. The trial that was allegedly used by the Palace against PDIP cadres led to the legislative election competition becoming a new round of competition between Jokowi and Megawati. Advertisement Megawati said her relationship with Jokowi was going well. However, Megawati said she did not agree with the plan to extend the presidential term to three terms because it violated the constitution. “You know, it's nice of him to say that. The president and I are fine. So what? Just because I was told, because I didn't want to when I was asked for three terms. Or because I said I didn't want to extend? Well, I know the law,” Megawati said during her speech at the ceremony of handing over duplicate heritage flags to all governors throughout Indonesia at Balai Samudra, Jakarta, Monday, August 5, 2024. The talk of a three-term presidential term began in early 2022. Initially, several political elites, namely Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia, National Awakening Party (PKB) Chairman General Muhaimin Iskandar and National Mandate Party (PAN) Chairman General Zulkifli Hasan, proposed postponing the 2024 elections. Editor's Pick: Megawati says relationship with Jokowi is good, but dismisses talk of three-term president

