Streamer Adin Ross Just Gifted Donald Trump A Special (And Potentially Inappropriate) Rolex





It seems like more and more people are about to become watchdogs, perhaps even those tasked with enforcing federal election laws. On Monday afternoon, Donald Trump went live with popular streamer Adin Ross in what was ostensibly an interview with the former president. However, the exchange between Ross and Trump quickly turned into an unboxing video for the latter. During the interview, Ross handed out some very expensive gifts, like a Tesla Cybertruck wrapped with a photo of Trump shortly after the assassination attempt on him. Also handed to Trump? A gold Rolex Day-Date, which, along with the Minecraft-ready vehicle, could violate Federal Election Commission regulations.

Around the 46-minute mark of the interview, which Ross recorded in the Just Chatting category of the streaming platform Kick.com, the streamer gifted Trump the watch. “I hope you like watches, Rolexes,” Ross said as he handed him the recognizable Crown box. We know Trump is indeed a watch lover. The former president has often been spotted with a Vacheron Constantin Historiques 1968 and a Patek Philippe Ellipse on his wrist. He’s also known to wear a Rolex Day-Date when he golfs, which speaks volumes about his knowledge of that particular model.

Trump seems to have a very specific view of the Day-Date. Looking at his new Day-Date, he said, “This is a great watch. This is a great brand. Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Arnold Palmer, all the golfers and all the rest of them.” And yes, the Day-Date is popular with golfers and many other athletes, but it’s funny that Trump would omit a key part of the Day-Date’s history.

The Day-Date is known as the presidential watch. President Lyndon B. Johnson wore the watch prominently during his time in office, prompting Rolex to run advertisements referring to it as the president’s watch. Presidents Nixon, Ford, Reagan, and Trump have all helped bolster Rolex’s reputation over the decades. The fact that Trump associated the watch with golf in the first place is especially fitting, however, given that many have accused him of spending more time on the course than in the Oval Office during his time in office.

The main problem with Trump’s new watch is that it could violate election laws. The Federal Election Commission, the agency charged with enforcing those regulations, specifies that individuals cannot contribute more than $3,300 to a campaign per election cycle. That limit includes gifts. It’s hard to pinpoint the exact model of the Day-Date Ross presented to Trump in the video—it appears to be rose gold with a grayish-green dial—but there isn’t a single version of the model with a retail value below $3,300. Most Day-Dates start at $40,000.

Trump isn’t the first president to face a watch dilemma. In 1969, President Nixon turned down a gold Omega Speedmaster the company made for him after the watch accompanied NASA astronauts to the moon, citing its high value. Trump, on the other hand, seems to accept his gifts with glee. “I got you a couple of presents,” Ross said before offering him the Rolex. “Oh,” Trump replied. “That’s nice.”

