India has made a big push to develop solar power. But as its billions of people demand more electricity, coal still takes precedence, according to ET EnergyWorld

BANGALORE: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in the midst of an election campaign when he took to social media to tout a “remarkable achievement” and “historic milestone” for his country: coal and lignite production crossing 1 billion tonnes. Modi said it was proof of “India’s commitment to ensuring a vibrant coal sector”.

A month later, for the third year in a row, his government ordered some coal-fired power plants to operate at full capacity to meet high electricity demand during the increasingly hot summer months.

Even though India has significantly increased its renewable energy capacity in recent years, when demand for electricity increases, it still reverts to its most reliable energy source: coal.

In the first six months of this year, India met the high energy demand of its growing population and the increased need for air conditioning due to high temperatures, partly caused by climate change, by relying on its coal-fired power plants. The country also plans to add more coal-fired power plants.

According to the International Energy Agency, India's coal demand is expected to increase by nearly 10% in 2023, to about 105 million tonnes, the largest percentage increase of any country. Demand in China is up 6%.

“We know that the Indian government is serious about its climate commitments,” said Carlos Fernandez Alvarez, lead author of the IEA report. But he acknowledged “the huge need to ensure people have access to electricity” in India, adding: “We don’t think India will be a frontrunner in the transition away from coal.”

More than 70% of India's electricity needs are still met by coal, although renewables such as wind and solar are growing.

India became the world's most populous country last year with 1.4 billion people. According to the IEA, electricity demand is expected to grow by at least 6% per year in the coming years.

Why Coal Is Still King in India Millions of people live in poverty in India, but millions more are being lifted out of it thanks to the country's economic development. And many of them will be able to afford some help.

“Even if someone buys a fan or an air conditioner to make their life a little more comfortable, you’re going to see a cumulative need for a lot more electricity,” said Charith Konda, an energy analyst at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis. He said a 7% growth in annual demand “is the bare minimum” he expects.

As renewables grow, India needs to add lots of battery storage so that electricity can replace coal for nighttime needs, Konda said.

Electricity demand is not the only force ensuring coal’s sustainability in India. Konda pointed to the millions of jobs tied to coal, including related sectors such as the railways that control the trains used to transport coal. One indicator of coal’s importance: In the height of summer 2022, the government cancelled nearly 2,000 passenger trains so that coal-fired freight trains could reach power plants more quickly.

What is needed for clean energy to become India's mainstay India has increased its renewable energy capacity 25-fold over the past decade and now has 195 gigawatts of installed wind and solar power.

But that growth needs to be even faster. Electricity demand hit a historic peak of 250 gigawatts in May, according to a report from the University of California, Berkeley’s Indian Energy and Climate Center. That demand could surpass 300 gigawatts in the next three years, the report said, adding that would lead to nighttime power outages.

The country has set an ambitious clean energy target of 500 gigawatts by the end of the decade.

“In 2015-16, we had a couple of years of very good growth in renewable energy. Since then, it has stagnated,” said Ashish Fernandes of the think tank Climate Risk Horizons.

Fernandes and other experts estimate that India needs to install at least 50 to 60 gigawatts of clean energy each year to meet growing demand. In the last two years, due to a combination of policy decisions, policies and supply chain issues, less than 15 gigawatts of wind and solar have been installed each year.

And storage needs to be built into the system, said Konda, the energy analyst. India has just under 4 gigawatts of storage. The government last year announced a $452 million plan to help companies install more.

“Battery storage is becoming very cheap and is a growth sector globally,” said Fernandes, who said India needs to invest while prices are low.

The Indian government has also said that developed countries should provide more support, including financial and technological, to India and other countries in the South working towards a clean energy transition.

In Dipka, a mining town in central India that has seen nearly a century of mining, life without coal is hard to imagine.

“Everything in this region is about coal,” said Ramadhar Yadav, 45, whose family is among the villagers in the area who sold their fertile land decades ago to coal-mining companies and are now among hundreds of residents demanding jobs in the industry amid a legal dispute.

“At least for the next 20 years, our region and perhaps India as a whole will be dependent on coal, I am sure,” he said.