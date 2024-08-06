Fight Russia to the Last Ukrainian – Southside Pride

By Dave Gutknecht

Sadly, since my article in late 2023, thousands of Ukrainians have lost or had their lives ruined. Much like the decline of President Biden, the direction of events on the battlefield has been clear for some time to those who believe their own lying eyes rather than what approved voices tell us. A brief overview:

As high-level participants testified, the 2014 and 2015 Minsk agreements were betrayed by Ukraine and its Western sponsors, planning the massacre of 14,000 Eastern Ukrainians while making false promises of peace.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg recently told a loyal audience that the war in Ukraine began after the 2014 coup (sponsored by the US) and that Russia entered in 2022 to stop NATO expansion. This is what many critics of the West have been saying for years, but not in the mainstream media, where we hear the big lie that the Russian intervention was unprovoked. Repeated endlessly and without contradiction in the mainstream media, it is accepted that the Russian intervention was unprovoked.

The Russian military operation of 2022 was far from large-scale: the threat to kyiv was quickly averted after achieving its goal of diverting the key eastern front and pushing the Ukrainian government into negotiations. Those sessions began just three days later.

The Istanbul Accords of March 2022 were recently published by the New York Times and show that Russia was engaged in negotiations that would have minimized Ukraine’s loss of territory to the Russian Federation and spared more than half a million Ukrainians from emigration, injury or death. The Times did not describe the end of these agreements, when American errand boy Boris Johnson told Ukraine not to sign and that the West would support it in the war: by fighting Russia to the last Ukrainian.

The lie that Russia is not willing to negotiate ignores its main diplomatic attempts to discuss mutual security conditions between Europeans in 2008, late 2021, March 2022, and now in 2024. Each time, these proposals were rejected and Ukraine's strategic position has deteriorated. The main issue is the recognition of Russian security interests through Ukraine's neutrality.

Ukraine is being destroyed, but the lies about the war are thick and impossible to summarize, except that the United States continues to promise more effective weapons. Realistically, the best Western military posture was in the fall of 2022, argued Pentagon chief General Milley, who then said the chances of a negotiated settlement would never be better, but he has been surpassed. Today, as I write in mid-July 2024, a group of international relations scholars and former British and American ambassadors to the USSR and Russia have issued a statement declaring: “If a peace based roughly on the current balance of power in Ukraine is inevitable, it is immoral not to try to achieve it.”

The US does not engage in diplomacy and has shown itself incapable of reaching an agreement, which has led to the continued sacrifice of the Ukrainian people and economy and the loss of international trust. Again, the general goal of the US: to weaken Russia through broad-spectrum attacks to achieve regime change and access to its immense resources.

Another big lie is the repeated portrayal of NATO as a defensive alliance, despite its wars of aggression in Serbia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Ukraine and elsewhere. NATO is a prime cash cow for the military-industrial complex, and Ukraine is a gigantic money laundering operation for it and its government friends.

Our war machine is the most expensive in the world, but it is less effective at achieving strategic political goals. The Blob strives to (1) designate an enemy country opposed to our interests; (2) foster fear of the designated enemy through propaganda and shameful ethnic hatred while lying about American provocations; (3) successfully increase the military budget and bribe smaller regional powers (Europe and elsewhere) through alliances, debts, and dependency. Ukraine is the latest American disaster. These ongoing campaigns usually destroy a large part of the enemy’s society. We are serially frustrated diplomatically and militarily, then we go off and encourage historical amnesia: in Korea, Vietnam, Serbia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, and Syria (where, despite funding ISIS, we were defeated after Syria asked for Russian help).

We are told that the United States promotes democracy and the rule of law, but we contradict them by proclaiming our exceptionalism and our right to impose illegal sanctions on other nations and to intervene militarily without local or UN approval. (See also Palestine, etc.) The United States is failing to realize the neoliberal dream; its practiced values ​​are not liberal, but result in more censorship, little diplomacy, and more war. The fundamental issue, in Cuba in 1962 and today more than sixty years later, is mutual respect for the sovereignty and security of other nations; imagine Russian or Chinese missiles and military exercises with Mexico near our border. The question is how and when Western leaders will be shocked to the point of admitting that their deadly dreams of world domination have become reality.

Editor's Note:

I think we can legitimately disagree about the reasons that triggered the war. My analysis is that President Viktor Yanukovych accepted the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement, but then refused to sign it on orders from Moscow. This triggered the Maidan protests in November 2013. Yes, the protests were supported by the CIA and initiated by neo-Nazis, but they were quickly joined by the Ukrainian left.

Russia invaded and occupied Crimea in 2014.

Russia invaded and occupied the Russian-speaking eastern provinces of Ukraine in 2022.

I agree, it's confusing, but I blame Russia for firing the first shot.