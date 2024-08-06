Politics
Fight Russia to the Last Ukrainian – Southside Pride
By Dave Gutknecht
Sadly, since my article in late 2023, thousands of Ukrainians have lost or had their lives ruined. Much like the decline of President Biden, the direction of events on the battlefield has been clear for some time to those who believe their own lying eyes rather than what approved voices tell us. A brief overview:
As high-level participants testified, the 2014 and 2015 Minsk agreements were betrayed by Ukraine and its Western sponsors, planning the massacre of 14,000 Eastern Ukrainians while making false promises of peace.
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg recently told a loyal audience that the war in Ukraine began after the 2014 coup (sponsored by the US) and that Russia entered in 2022 to stop NATO expansion. This is what many critics of the West have been saying for years, but not in the mainstream media, where we hear the big lie that the Russian intervention was unprovoked. Repeated endlessly and without contradiction in the mainstream media, it is accepted that the Russian intervention was unprovoked.
The Russian military operation of 2022 was far from large-scale: the threat to kyiv was quickly averted after achieving its goal of diverting the key eastern front and pushing the Ukrainian government into negotiations. Those sessions began just three days later.
The Istanbul Accords of March 2022 were recently published by the New York Times and show that Russia was engaged in negotiations that would have minimized Ukraine’s loss of territory to the Russian Federation and spared more than half a million Ukrainians from emigration, injury or death. The Times did not describe the end of these agreements, when American errand boy Boris Johnson told Ukraine not to sign and that the West would support it in the war: by fighting Russia to the last Ukrainian.
The lie that Russia is not willing to negotiate ignores its main diplomatic attempts to discuss mutual security conditions between Europeans in 2008, late 2021, March 2022, and now in 2024. Each time, these proposals were rejected and Ukraine's strategic position has deteriorated. The main issue is the recognition of Russian security interests through Ukraine's neutrality.
Ukraine is being destroyed, but the lies about the war are thick and impossible to summarize, except that the United States continues to promise more effective weapons. Realistically, the best Western military posture was in the fall of 2022, argued Pentagon chief General Milley, who then said the chances of a negotiated settlement would never be better, but he has been surpassed. Today, as I write in mid-July 2024, a group of international relations scholars and former British and American ambassadors to the USSR and Russia have issued a statement declaring: “If a peace based roughly on the current balance of power in Ukraine is inevitable, it is immoral not to try to achieve it.”
The US does not engage in diplomacy and has shown itself incapable of reaching an agreement, which has led to the continued sacrifice of the Ukrainian people and economy and the loss of international trust. Again, the general goal of the US: to weaken Russia through broad-spectrum attacks to achieve regime change and access to its immense resources.
Another big lie is the repeated portrayal of NATO as a defensive alliance, despite its wars of aggression in Serbia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Ukraine and elsewhere. NATO is a prime cash cow for the military-industrial complex, and Ukraine is a gigantic money laundering operation for it and its government friends.
Our war machine is the most expensive in the world, but it is less effective at achieving strategic political goals. The Blob strives to (1) designate an enemy country opposed to our interests; (2) foster fear of the designated enemy through propaganda and shameful ethnic hatred while lying about American provocations; (3) successfully increase the military budget and bribe smaller regional powers (Europe and elsewhere) through alliances, debts, and dependency. Ukraine is the latest American disaster. These ongoing campaigns usually destroy a large part of the enemy’s society. We are serially frustrated diplomatically and militarily, then we go off and encourage historical amnesia: in Korea, Vietnam, Serbia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, and Syria (where, despite funding ISIS, we were defeated after Syria asked for Russian help).
We are told that the United States promotes democracy and the rule of law, but we contradict them by proclaiming our exceptionalism and our right to impose illegal sanctions on other nations and to intervene militarily without local or UN approval. (See also Palestine, etc.) The United States is failing to realize the neoliberal dream; its practiced values are not liberal, but result in more censorship, little diplomacy, and more war. The fundamental issue, in Cuba in 1962 and today more than sixty years later, is mutual respect for the sovereignty and security of other nations; imagine Russian or Chinese missiles and military exercises with Mexico near our border. The question is how and when Western leaders will be shocked to the point of admitting that their deadly dreams of world domination have become reality.
Editor's Note:
I think we can legitimately disagree about the reasons that triggered the war. My analysis is that President Viktor Yanukovych accepted the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement, but then refused to sign it on orders from Moscow. This triggered the Maidan protests in November 2013. Yes, the protests were supported by the CIA and initiated by neo-Nazis, but they were quickly joined by the Ukrainian left.
Russia invaded and occupied Crimea in 2014.
Russia invaded and occupied the Russian-speaking eastern provinces of Ukraine in 2022.
I agree, it's confusing, but I blame Russia for firing the first shot.
|
Sources
2/ https://southsidepride.com/2024/08/06/fighting-russia-to-the-last-ukrainian/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Supreme Court Denies Missouri Request to Block Trump's Publication Ban, Sentencing in New York
- Fight Russia to the Last Ukrainian – Southside Pride
- New riots erupt across UK cities as arrests rise
- 11 foods you may not realise are ultra-processed – The Irish Times
- India has made a big push to develop solar power. But as its billions of people demand more electricity, coal still takes precedence, according to ET EnergyWorld
- Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley steps down, video, candidates to replace him
- Streamer Adin Ross Just Gifted Donald Trump A Special (And Potentially Inappropriate) Rolex
- Palace responds to dynamics of Jokowi-Megawati relations: The president never changes
- US military prepares to defend Israel against Iranian attack
- The course of the Ganges River changed due to the earthquake.
- Vale Graham Thorpe | Cricket NSW
- IHC seeks report on provision of facilities in Adiala Jail