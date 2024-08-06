Supreme Court Denies Missouri Request to Block Trump's Publication Ban, Sentencing in New York





EMERGENCY FILE By Amy Howe on August 5, 2024 at 5:03 p.m.

The court issued its unsigned order Monday afternoon rejecting Missouri's bid. (Katie Barlow)

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a Missouri petition seeking to block New York state from imposing a gag order and sentencing former President Donald Trump in his criminal proceedings until after the 2024 election.

After a six-week trial, Trump was convicted in May in a New York state court of 34 counts of falsifying business records. Prosecutors alleged that Trump sought to conceal a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election, made in exchange for her silence about an alleged sexual relationship with Trump in 2006. (Trump has denied any sexual relationship with Daniels.)

Trump's sentencing was originally scheduled for July 11, but was postponed until at least September following the Supreme Court's July 1 ruling that former presidents enjoy broad immunity from prosecution for their official acts.

In a brief, unsigned order without explanation, the justices rejected a long-shot attempt by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey to file a lawsuit against New York state directly with the Supreme Court. Bailey told the justices he wanted to ensure that voters in Missouri and elsewhere could hear Trump and that he could travel freely and campaign without the gag order.

Bailey criticized Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for bringing what appear to be weak charges in an apparent attempt to inflict political damage on Trump and attempt to restrict his ability to campaign ahead of an election that polls predict will be very close.

New York Attorney General Letitia James countered that Missouri has not shown the kind of tangible harm to its state interests that justifies filing this lawsuit. Rather, James argued, Missouri is clearly and impermissibly seeking to further former President Trump’s individual interests.

Missouri has also failed to show, James continued, that New York is causing it any harm. Missouri’s complaint seeks to block the orders obtained by Bragg, the Manhattan prosecutor, in state court. Allowing Missouri to bring this lawsuit against New York would be an extraordinary and dangerous maneuver to circumvent former President Trump’s ongoing legal proceedings and the statutory limitations on that court’s jurisdiction to review state court decisions.

Additionally, James added, after the May verdict against Trump, Judge Juan Merchan lifted most of the orders limiting Trump's out-of-court statements, including a ban on attacking witnesses and jurors.

Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito indicated they would have allowed Missouri to file its lawsuit against New York.

This article was originally published on Howe on the Court.

