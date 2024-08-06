Politics
Turmoil over the right to cultivate (HGU) in Indonesia's new capital
The old proverb “If there is honey, bees will come from nine mountains” is no longer relevant to the current growth of Indonesia’s new capital, at least for now. President Joko Widodo said in June 2023 that the development of the new capital would attract more investors, with an investment opportunity of $48 billion for foreign investors. Unfortunately, until today, no investors Investors have expressed interest in investing in Indonesia's new capital city despite President Joko Widodo's offer to grant them the right to cultivate (HGU – Hak Guna Usaha) land in East Kalimantan for 190 years. The shocking offer has sparked much debate among policymakers and agricultural experts, as Joko Widodo's statement violated Indonesia's land law.
Advantages and disadvantages of the right to cultivate (HGU) in the New Capital
The right to cultivate (HGU) is the right to cultivate land, and the State, as the supreme authority, can regulate the duration of the right for a certain period. The right to cultivate is usually granted for the establishment of plantations, agriculture, fishing or other productive activities. This right can be granted to domestic and foreign investors. According to Article 29 of Law No. 5/1960 on the Fundamental Provisions of Agriculture, the maximum duration of this land title is 25 years, renewable for an additional 35 years. After expiration, this right can be extended for an additional 25 years. However, President Joko Widodo's words in June 2023 derailed this agrarian law, as he issued Presidential Regulation No. 75 of 2024, aimed at accelerating the development of the Nusantara Capital (IKN), which outlines several key measures designed to attract investors and speed up the construction process, indicating a significant opportunity for foreign property buyers and owners interested in investing in the development of Nusantara.
One of the most important aspects of the new decree is the provision for the extension of land rights for investors. The new regulation grants the right to cultivate (HGU) up to 190 yearsdivided into an initial 95-year property right and a possible 95-year extension depending on specific conditions and assessments. In addition, it grants the right to build (HGB) and the right to use (HP) for a maximum term of 160 years each, with an initial 80-year property right and a possible 80-year renewal. These extended land rights are intended to provide long-term security and stability to investors, making Indonesia more attractive to them.
Protests against this crazy and ambitious policy are strong, especially from sociologists, historians and those who understand agrarian policies. If we take a look at the history of Indonesia in the 18thth During the 19th century, when the Dutch occupied the main islands of Indonesia, they left behind a colonial legacy of land acquisition that led to conflict, war and poverty. In 1870, the Dutch colonial government introduced the concept of domain declaration (Free State Domain) in its colony in the East Indies by enacting land regulations to encourage private investment. This system allowed the colonialists to gain absolute power to control a large portion of Indonesian territory. When Indonesia gained independence in 1945, the newly independent government established rules to govern state control over land. For example, in the Indonesian Constitution, Article 33 clearly states that “land, water and the natural resources therein shall be controlled by the state and used for the greater prosperity of the people.” Shockingly, even though Indonesia has been free from colonialism for about 79 years, the colonial act continues, and it was initiated by President Joko Widodo.
Will the new capital Nusantara attract bees?
Until today, the new capital has received Rp 49.6 trillion in investment. Unfortunately, all investments were made by domestic investors and were accumulated from September 2023 to March 2024. Foreign investors are still hesitant to invest in Nusantara. Based on the author's observations and in-depth analysis, there are logical reasons why foreign investors rejected President Joko Widodo's offer. First of all, global investors will undoubtedly reject the idea French to invest in a biodiverse area with large rainforests, many indigenous groups and orangutans as an endangered species; this would go against their core business value of prioritizing sustainability (profit, people and planet). Second, the ambiguity of Nusantara does not incentivize Indonesians to relocate. Joko Widodo said during the first phase of relocation that he would relocate 10,000 civil servants, but employees were also reluctant to move due to the lack of proper healthcare, educational facilities and places of commerce similar to those in Jakarta. Finally, despite the fact that the right to cultivate (HGU) in Nusantara will be granted for almost 200 years, foreign investors remain fascinated by the current capital (Jakarta), which is still building public infrastructure such as highways and rapid transit and continues to function as a commercial epicenter.
