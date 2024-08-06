Palace Denies Jokowi 'Cawe-cawe' in New PDI-P Leadership





Jakarta, KOMPAS.com – Minister of State (Mensesneg) Pratikno denied rumors that President Joko Widodo cawe-cawe in the new leadership of the PDI Perjuangan (PDI-P). According to Pratikno, the president did not intervene in this matter at all. “So there is no story (President cawe-cawe),” Pratikno said at the State Ministry Secretariat office, Jakarta, Tuesday (6/8/2024). Recently, social media has been busy discussing the issue. cawe-cawe President in the new leadership of the PDI-P. Also read: PDI-P believes that the rules relating to the seat of the DPR president in the MD3 law have not been altered The president has reportedly formed a legal team to investigate the decision letter (SK) of the new party leadership bearing the bull head symbol. Pratikno revealed that he had forwarded the matter directly to the president. Jokowi Tuesday. The head of state immediately responded spontaneously. “Yes, I showed this to the president, he also (replied)”Wow“What news is this?” Actually, we don't know anything about it at all, Pratikno said. On this occasion, Pratikno also answered the question of the possibility of a meeting between President Jokowi and the general chairwoman of the PDI-P, Megawati Soekarnoputri. Also read: Confirming that relations between Megawati and Jokowi are good, PDI-P calls on everyone to obey the Constitution According to Pratikno, he does not currently know the schedule of the meeting. The head of state's schedule for August is busy. “I don't know the calendar yet. There are many, many, in August event Yes. “What is clear is that on the 16th (August) there will be a state address, then on the 17th (August) there will be a ceremony for the seconds of the proclamation,” Pratikno said. “And later the president will be present as a ceremonial inspector at the IKN,” he said.

