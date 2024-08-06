Dismantling Brexit will not solve the UK's growth problem

Share Brexit is too often presented as the sole or main cause of the UK's economic problems.

Brexit is too often presented as the sole or main cause of the UK's economic problems. We are still best placed to pursue a pro-growth reform agenda from outside the EU

We are still best placed to pursue a pro-growth reform agenda from outside the EU To strengthen our competitiveness, we must focus on the domestic policy levers that can be pulled in Britain.

Solving the UK’s growth problem is paramount and underpins virtually all public policy. Joining the EU, its single market or its customs union will not solve the UK’s growth problem and should not be part of a growth strategy.

As Keir Stamer said in his Interview with Nick Robinson on BBC Panorama during the election campaign, If you look at the growth problems over the last 14 years, they were there, or at least many of them were there, before Brexit, so the idea that the only solution lies simply in the relationship with the EU is not something I accept.

The UK has suffered from an investment deficit since the 1970s, a trade deficit problem since the mid-1980s, and regional and other imbalances for some time. Not only do the major challenges facing the UK predate Brexit, but the solutions do not depend on EU membership. Some might argue that Brexit has made the difficulties worse, I disagree, but that is debatable.

The Brexit issue is important because it is being asked. Critics of Brexit claimed that it would lead to an immediate economic collapse, which it did not. Today, the narrative has changed and it is a slow breakdown. Brexit is too often presented as the sole or main cause of the UK’s economic problems, when it is not.

Yet in my view it would be wrong to claim that there has been no impact, even if it is an exaggeration. Brexit, as I stressed many times before the referendum, would be an economic shock. You cannot stay in a country for over forty years and leave without expecting there to be an impact. I presented it as a Nike swoosh and, after the initial shock, the benefits would accrue over time through wise policy decisions. Brexit was a political event about democracy, about controlling our laws and ensuring that power remains in the hands of British voters as the EU moves towards an ever closer union. Indeed, I agree with the author. Former Governor of the Bank of England, Meryvn KingIt's not really an economic question: it's a political question.

As an economist Paul Krugman recently noted in the Guardian:Brexit has not had the disastrous effects that some predicted. It is true that its execution has certainly not been as good as it should have been, particularly in the eyes of the public, judging by opinion polls. I suspect that this is partly due to the way in which some of its supporters have sometimes presented Brexit as a panacea. and gave the impression that it would transform the destiny of the country overnight, and how, within the Conservative Party, there were divergent views on what post-Brexit economic policy should look like. However, we are better placed to pursue a pro-growth reform agenda from outside the EU. When we were in the EU, we should have done a lot to improve the economic outlook, but we did not, and equally, now that we are outside the EU, there is more room for political manoeuvre.

Leaving the EU is back SKILLS in the UK in many areasand not just trade deals. The degree of freedom one has in a globalised, or even fragmented, economy can vary across sectors. One of the challenges for the government is that, while remaining outside the single market allows it to opt out of free movement, it is not clear what format any future relationship will take on a regulatory deal. A sensible future relationship with the EU makes sense, but it should not come at the expense of the UK’s domestic economic policy or international trade policy.

Of course, a UK-EU deal on market access is not as good in commercial terms as unlimited access without tariffs. Yet EU membership is about more than trade, not least in terms of democratic accountability or politics, but also in economic terms, as was discussed at length during the campaign. The debates over whether to re-join the SM or the UC overestimate how beneficial both organisations have been to the UK in the past, and fail to adequately address the economic trade-offs (not to mention political trade-offs) that re-joining either or both would likely entail.

I examined this question in a new economic note for the CPS. It refutes the oft-cited idea that the economy will be 4% smaller in fifteen years. The use of dubious economic counterfactuals is also questioned. Perhaps the best way to measure the UK’s performance is to compare it to the three largest Western European economies in the G7: France, Germany and Italy. Depending on the time period chosen, performance is higher or lower than that of some of these economies, which can help to build a story. Since leaving the EU, the UK has outperformed Germany and France, but not Italy. Since the pandemicbut Italy and France have overtaken the UK, which has overtaken Germany. The reality is that all four countries face similar challenges and are not fully addressing them. The turning point in economic growth came not in 2016, but in 2008, with some of the policies implemented in response to the global financial crisis, notably austerity.

In the future we will need to focus on GDP per capita, which is currently falling, but even if this is partly due to very high levels of relatively unproductive immigration, it is not an inevitable consequence of leaving the EU, but rather the result of subsequent policy choices.

Making the most of the powers that have returned to Westminster remains a huge opportunity, and while this does not necessarily preclude dynamic alignment in some sectors, we must focus on the domestic policy levers that can be pulled in Britain to boost our competitiveness.

The debate about the future of the UK-EU relationship must take into account the changing global environment, which is already very different from that of 2016 and which suggests a shift in the balance of economic power towards the Indo-Pacific region. This is where the bulk of future economic growth lies, particularly for a service-based economy such as the UK’s.

The decision to leave the EU enjoyed and still enjoys broad support: 17.4 million people voted for Brexit, more than the number of people who voted for Labour and the Conservatives combined in the 2024 election. Historically, Brexit has been as much a cause of the left as of the right. Brexit was first and foremost a political event aimed at returning control to Westminster, and in economic and financial terms it would be a process whose benefits would accrue over time if sensible policies were implemented.

the best articles from CapX and the Web.

CapX depends on the generosity of its readers. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a donation.

Gerard Lyons is an economist and research fellow at the Centre for Policy Studies. His economic brief, 'Why the EU is not the answer to the UK's growth challenge', is published by the CPS.

Columns represent the author's personal opinion and do not necessarily reflect the views of CapX.