PM Modi chairs emergency CCS meeting

New Delhi, Aug 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) to discuss the escalating situation in Bangladesh. The meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister PK Mishra, Research and Analysis Wing chief Ravi Sinha and Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka.

The emergency meeting was called following the political unrest in Bangladesh, which saw the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Hasina has since flown to New Delhi, where she arrived at the Hindon airbase and met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

In response to the crisis, India has suspended all train services to Bangladesh indefinitely. In addition, most airlines have halted flights to Bangladesh, with Dhaka International Airport remaining temporarily closed. The borders with Bangladesh are on high alert, with additional troops patrolling the area, and at several locations near the border, civilian movement has been restricted as a precautionary measure.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and several military commanders met former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Hindon Air Force Base. According to an ANI report, the Indian Air Force and other security agencies are ensuring Hasina's safety by shifting her to a safe location.

The meeting with Doval took place shortly after Hasina arrived aboard a Bangladeshi C-130J military transport plane at around 5:30 p.m.

There has been no confirmation about the meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Sheikh Hasina. Meanwhile, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi briefly spoke to S Jaishankar on the sidelines of Parliament regarding the situation.

EAM Jaishankar briefs PM Modi on Bangladesh crisis at high-stakes CCS meeting

Sources say EAM Jaishankar provided a comprehensive briefing to PM Modi and CCS members regarding the situation in Bangladesh and its potential impact on India.

Ahead of the CCS meeting, PM Modi had separately discussed the political and social crisis in Bangladesh with the EAM

EAM detailed the current developments in Dhaka and their possible implications, sources told IANS.

NSA chief Doval briefed the prime minister on the security implications of the situation, sources said.

Earlier, thousands of protesters stormed and vandalised 'Ganabhaban', the prime minister's official residence in Dhaka.

Hasina is reportedly set to travel to London soon.

In response to these developments, a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) was chaired by Prime Minister Modi, during which the situation was widely discussed.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar is expected to address Parliament on Tuesday on the situation in Bangladesh.

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, met Jaishankar to discuss the developments. Gandhi inquired about Hasina's arrival, to which Jaishankar replied that the Indian government was closely monitoring the situation and would provide official details in due course, Congress sources told IANS.

Unrest in Bangladesh reached its peak on Sunday, with at least 94 people killed, including 14 police officers, marking the deadliest day of violence. Protesters and government supporters clashed with sticks and knives, while security forces used live ammunition. The total death toll since the protests began in early July now stands at least 300.

On Monday morning, jubilant crowds waved flags and danced on a float in the streets, stormed Hasina's residence and vandalized a statue of her father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the nation's independence hero.