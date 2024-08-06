Politics
Megawati says relations with Jokowi are good, but rejects talk of three-term president
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Fifth President Megawati Soekarnoputri finally revealed his relationship with President Joko Widodo. He said that his relationship with Jokowi How are you.
However, Megawati said she did not agree with the plan to extend the presidential term to three terms as it violated the constitution.
Earlier, in February 2022, the idea of a three-term president, which was in limbo, came back to life after three party chairmen supported the postponement. 2024 ElectionThey are PKB Chairman General Muhaimin Iskandar, Golkar Chairman General Airlangga Hartarto and National Mandate Party Chairman General Zulkifli Hasan.
Megawati has rejected plans to extend the president's term from the outset. Recently, relations between President Jokowi and the chairman general of the PDI Perjuangan have reportedly been strained.
“You know, it's nice of him to say that. The president and I are fine. So what? Just because I was told, because I didn't want to when I was asked for three terms. Or because I said I didn't want to extend? Well, I know the law,” Megawati said during her speech at the ceremony of handing over duplicate heritage flags to all governors throughout Indonesia at Balai Samudra, Jakarta, Monday, August 5, 2024.
First, the chairman of the steering committee of the Pancasila Ideological Development Agency (BPIP) asked the audience about conscience, morality and ethics. In addition, Mega, his nickname, indicated his right to speak. Because he said it, Indonesia is a democratic country.
“I can't continue, I can't speak, I can't speak. No! I have a mouth. It is my right to speak, if we admit that our country is a democratic country,” the PDIP General Chairman said in a written message received by Tempo on Monday, August 5, 2024.
Mega then referred to a number of acting governors appointed by the Jokowi government and asked the acting regional heads to be neutral. According to Megawati, she knows that there is a certain mission in the simultaneous regional election process.
“Whoever (the acting governor) came, I know. But it was me, I patted my chest, I patted my chest,” Mega said.
The daughter of Indonesian warden Bung Karno asked the acting regional leaders to be aware, as this country is governed by the Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia of 1945. However, according to her, every citizen has the same rights.
“If I am wrong, say so. No men, no women. So, that means don't do all kinds of things. Yes, please. How about having the same rights, there is no (difference) from the president to the poor. The rights are the same. Remember! Similarly, in direct elections, the rights are the same. So, give the people their rights,” Mega said.
Megawati then questioned the legal experts present. According to Mega, the three-term presidential speech falls within the realm of the constitution. Mega said that he had no right to determine whether the three-term presidential speech was permissible or not. From there, Mega argued that the lifelong president regime at the time of the reform had been changed.
“Anyone who is a legal expert raises their hand. This is the domain of the Constitution. Yes, I have no right to say whether it is permissible or not. This should be the People's Consultative Assembly. For what reason? When the thing is called president for life, it is the time of reform, it is changed. This is the TAP MPR. I asked the constitutional law experts, is the current MPR still valid? Yes, the constitutional law experts?
Megawati said she only spoke the truth. He does not want this republic to be damaged by Indonesians who do not feel the need to work together or who no longer have Bhinneka Tunggal Ika.
“And the harm is done by you Indonesians who no longer feel that we should work together, that we should be a family, Bhinneka Tunggal Ika no longer exists. What do you want to be then? Just elites. Wow, if you say that, it's extraordinary,” Megawati said.
In a report by Tempo magazine, former governor of the Resilience Institute Andi Widjajanto said that Jokowi called him to the living room of the State Palace. Jokowi asked Andi to conduct a study on extending the presidential term. And Andi was given three months.
At that time, Andi said, Jokowi expressed concern about national strategic projects that threatened to come to a halt at the end of his term.
MOCHAMAD FIRLY FAJRIAN
|
