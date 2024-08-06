Erdoan accuses social media of 'digital fascism' after Turkey blocks Instagram





The Turkish leader's comments come as officials were in talks with representatives of the social media platform to restore access.

ADVERTISEMENT Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has accused social media platforms of digital fascism in his first comments on the country's ban on Instagram. The Turkish leaders' comments come as officials were engaged in talks with representatives of the Meta-owned social media platform to restore access to millions of users in Turkey. The country's Information and Communication Technology Authority (BTK) blocked access on the popular social media app Friday morning without giving a reason. But the move comes after Turkey's communications chief, Fahrettin Altun, criticized Instagram for allegedly blocking condolence posts over the death of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas's political bureau, who was killed in a terrorist attack. pre-dawn airstrike in Tehran, Iran, last week. Erdoan on Monday accused social media of acting like a mafia and said they could “not even tolerate photos of Palestinian martyrs.” Unlike its Western allies, Turkey does not consider Hamas a terrorist organization. Erdogan, who is a vocal critic of Israeli military actions in Gaza, has described the group as a liberation movement. Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uralolu said Turkish authorities met with representatives of the Meta-owned company last week and held a new round of talks on Monday without reaching a resolution. We didn't get exactly the result we wanted, Uralolu said. Instagram has more than 57 million users in Turkey, a country of 85 million people, according to We Are Social Media, a New York-based digital marketing intelligence company.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euronews.com/next/2024/08/06/erdogan-accuses-social-media-of-digital-fascism-after-turkey-blocks-instagram The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos