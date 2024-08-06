India-Bangladesh trade shrouded in uncertainty after Hasina's resignation | Business & Politics News





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina during a meeting, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Trade and investment relations between New Delhi and Dhaka may have entered a phase of uncertainty after Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned following weeks of violent protests and the army chief said a caretaker government would now run the country. Bangladesh is India's 25th largest trading partner, with a bilateral trade volume of $12.9 billion. The trade is dominated by exports, with Bangladesh being India's eighth largest export partner. In FY2024, India's exports to Bangladesh declined by 9.5% to $11 billion. Over the last two years, outbound shipments to Dhaka have declined. For instance, in FY22, Bangladesh was India's fourth largest export market. However, outbound shipments have been affected by factors such as dollar shortage, high inflation and other factors such as India's export restrictions on essential commodities such as wheat and certain categories of rice. Bangladesh is also a key destination for Indian automobile exports, along with African and Latin American countries. Political unrest in the neighbouring country could also pose a risk to investors for their existing projects and could lead to an influx of illegal migrants into India. The political unrest in Bangladesh will create uncertainty for exporters. In fact, the risks will be even greater for investors, said Arpita Mukherjee, professor at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER). According to the Delhi-based think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), Indian exports, such as onions, other agricultural products and electricity, are crucial to Bangladesh's people and economy and may not be significantly affected by the unrest. However, Bangladesh's economic woes have negatively impacted bilateral trade in recent years. Bangladesh is facing a severe dollar shortage, which is limiting its ability to import goods, especially from India. Rising inflation in the country has also reduced domestic demand, leading to a decline in consumption of both local and imported goods, the GTRI said. India's imports from Bangladesh declined by 8.7% to $1.8 billion in 2023-24. Major inbound shipments include iron and steel products, textiles and leather goods, among others. Biswajit Dhar, distinguished professor at the Council for Social Development, said Bangladesh is very important and a big market for India. The political uncertainty in Bangladesh will definitely have repercussions on the trade front. If political uncertainty turns into economic uncertainty, Bangladesh's economy will suffer. This could lead to illegal migration to India, Dhar added.

