Nothing has changed between Jokowi and Megawati





Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – Head of the Presidential Staff Office (KSP) Moeldoko commented on the relationship between President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and PDI Perjuangan General Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri. According to him, nothing has changed in Jokowi. “I think from my point of view, from his (Jokowi) No something has changed. “Yes, I see from him that nothing has changed,” Moeldoko told reporters at the presidential palace complex in Jakarta, Tuesday (6/8/2024). Moeldoko does not know whether Jokowi and Megawati have met and are planning a meeting. “I don't know (if they have met). I also don't know (the plan for the meeting),” he stressed. Previously, Megawati Soekarnoputri said that her relationship with President Jokowi was good. This was conveyed by Megawati during the ceremony of handing over duplicate heritage flags to 38 governors from all over Indonesia, Monday (8/05/2024). “Before I came here, who was I? No You know, when he says that I am not the same as the president, it is good for him to speak like that. The president and I are fine, so what? “, said Megawati Soekarnoputri in Balai Samudera, North Jakarta, Monday (05/08/2024). Megawati said that this news came about regarding the issue of the president's term being three terms. He explained that this was within the realm of the Constitution. “Just because I was told, because I didn't want three terms or because I said I didn't want an extension, I know the law. Anyone who is a legal expert raise your hand,” Megawati said.

