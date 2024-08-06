Lessons of Dhaka's political arrogance must be heeded in New Delhi

It could be a mere coincidence. Barely 24 hours before Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was forced to flee Dhaka, India’s home minister was making a statement about the inevitable durability of Prime Minister Narendra Modi beyond 2029. Just as Sheikh Hasina had come to entertain notions of indispensability, the prime minister’s right-hand man seems to have convinced himself, and probably his boss, that India was doomed without Modi at the helm.

On Sunday, Amit Shah told an audience in Chandigarh: “The opposition can try to make as much noise as they want. I want to make it clear that in 2029, it will be Prime Minister Modi who will come to power again. What sheer arrogance. What a sense of entitlement.”

Of course, the Union Home Ministers’ primary objective is to signal to all democratic and constitutional stakeholders that they should not take too seriously the defeat that voters handed the Modi regime in the general elections two months ago. Of course, with a reinvigorated opposition making its presence felt in Parliament, Modi’s coterie has every reason to worry that many in the judiciary and bureaucracy are not very keen on implementing their agenda of revenge. Of course, the Modi establishment cannot ignore that the murmurs of unease and distrust within the BJP, starting in Lucknow, are gathering critical mass.

Sheikh Hasina was also recently elected under a system that lacked credibility. Opposition parties had boycotted the electoral process. There was no pretense of a free and fair vote. In our own country, many voices were raised that given the Modi regime’s stranglehold on the Election Commission, anti-BJP parties should avoid contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It was the Supreme Court’s verdict on electoral bonds that persuaded the cynics to have some faith in the overall constitutional scheme of things. Even then, the Election Commission of India failed to command unconditional respect from all.

And it is precisely the duty of the opposition to warn all concerned, from the President of India to the Chief Justice, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha and every governor, that if the voices of democratic dissent are not allowed to rise, the only sound that prevails is that of the mob on the streets. What happened in Dhaka should sober up the Modi-Shah groupies.

In an interview with theIndian Express(August 5, 2024) Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus observed about Sheikh Hasina's government: “The government is a lie factory, it lies and lies and lies and lies and starts believing its own lies. This is a familiar tendency in any elected autocracy.”

The Modi government has shown a similar weakness in facts and figures. It rejects all international reports and opinions, and even international norms and standards of democratic health. Civil society and its critiques are dismissed as the work of those who want to create instability and/or damage the reputation of the Indian motherland. Refusing to heed the slap in the face of voters, Modi’s commissars are now trying to stifle all independent voices on digital platforms. One can only hope that the excesses of the Modi government will have to pass the test of judicial review.

The last ten years have made it clear that Narendra Modi’s project does not provide any solutions to the problems and complexities of national governance. Beyond self-satisfaction and self-promotion, Modi’s decade in power has been marked by inefficiency, callousness and incapacity, because it is based on the fallacious and arrogant assumption that an honest and incorruptible goon can fix the broken system.

After ten years, India remains as corrupt, if not more so, than it was before 2014. In ten years, it has become more unjust, more unequal, and less democratic. In Bangladesh, every good impulse, every healthy tradition, every admirable protocol, every vital institution has been suborned for the sake of a single individual’s glory and power. We came very close to flirting with the Bangladeshi model. The establishment’s self-corruption has eaten away at Modi’s pretensions.

The events in Bangladesh force us to remember that, whatever Home Minister Amit Shah may say, democracies do not elect kings or emperors. Democracies elect prime ministers and presidents, who derive their legitimacy and authority from the Constitution. A democratic government is a responsible government. The BJP and the RSS would be making a terrible mistake if they thought they could afford to misuse constitutional processes to subvert institutional arrangements rooted in democratic accountability.

It is the historical hubris of every autocrat to think that he would be able to bring unprecedented prosperity and peace to his country if he could silence the nagging voices of civil society and the critics of the opposition. Sheikh Hasina is not the first and will not be the last leader to fall into this illusory trap. All leaders commit this folly, only to find themselves either stormed by the army or by angry mobs.

No one can be sure that the Amit Shahs and JP Naddas of our world, who use political arrogance, will have the wisdom and sagacity to draw the appropriate lessons from Sheikh Hasina’s flawed model of personal rule. But one can be sure that India’s constitutional institutions will regain their vitality and assert themselves in the face of the unchecked obstinacy of the Modi regime. The Dhaka denouement does not need to be replicated in New Delhi.

