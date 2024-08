Erdogan promises Turkey will be guarantor of Middle East peace

ANKARA President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said Turkey is committed to acting as a guarantor of peace amid rising tensions in the Middle East. Those who seek to profit from the tears of the innocent will sooner or later understand what a grave mistake they have made, Erdoan said after a cabinet meeting on August 5. The president made the remarks in a speech condemning Israeli attacks on Gaza. Regional tensions have risen following the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Israel's killing of Hezbollah military leader Fuad Shukr in Beirut. In response, Iran and armed groups backed by Tehran have vowed revenge. A strong Turkey will be the guarantor of peace in our region, Erdoğan said. Our country, which has always been a refuge for the oppressed, will maintain its status as a refuge for the defenseless. Erdogan criticized the “aggressive stance” of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government. “No matter what the bloody genocidal network does, it will not be able to prevent Trkiye and the Turkish nation from showing solidarity with the Palestinian people,” he said. “Despite Hamas' constructive stance, the Netanyahu administration has repeatedly shown that it intends to continue its policy of massacre.” Turkey is set to participate in the genocide trial against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on August 7, joining the proceedings initiated by South Africa, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced earlier in the day. Ankara will submit a prepared dossier to support its intervention in this case, Fidan revealed at a press conference in Cairo. “Turkey supports Palestine in these difficult days when it is struggling for its survival and poverty, and supports its Palestinian brothers in every way,” Erdoan said in his speech. He also criticised the response of Western powers to Israel's attacks. As long as these countries maintain their current position, Israel “will try by all means to spread the fire from Gaza to the entire region,” Erdoğan warned. “Western actors, especially Americans, have unfortunately become captives of Israel and a handful of fanatical Zionists,” he added. Turkey is making every effort to end the “barbarity” that has claimed the lives of 40,000 innocent people in Gaza over the past 10 months, Erdoan said. Haniyeh's assassination last week marked a “new threshold” in the Gaza crisis, Erdogan said, expressing support for pressure on the Israeli government to reach a ceasefire and ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hurriyetdailynews.com/erdogan-pledges-turkiye-as-peace-guarantor-in-mideast-199233 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos