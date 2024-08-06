Why China is increasing its nuclear weaponsExperts give their opinion

Experts have shared what they believe are the factors behind China's rapid buildup of nuclear weapons under President Xi Jinping, a trend that has Washington concerned.

A recent report from a bipartisan congressional committee highlighted concerns about China creating a “nuclear triad of its own,” alongside nuclear threats posed by Russia and North Korea. In light of these developments, the committee said it was essential that the United States continue to modernize its nuclear capabilities at a comparable pace.

Under President Xi Jinping, Beijing has rapidly expanded and modernized its nuclear arsenal. While China currently has fewer nuclear weapons than the United States or Russia, the Pentagon and the independent Stockholm International Peace Institute estimate that the East Asian country could double its stockpile of about 500 nuclear warheads to 1,000 by the end of the decade.

Tong Zhao, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace think tank, in a research paper Published in July, the report cites several factors behind the expansion of Xi Jinping's China's nuclear weapons capabilities.

Zhao noted that Xi's concerns about perceived U.S. strategic hostility have directly led to increased Chinese nuclear investment.

He said that as the “power gap” between the United States and China narrows, Beijing believes that an insecure Washington “seeks to contain, disrupt and destabilize China in an effort to hinder China's growth and preserve U.S. dominance in the international system.”

It is in this spirit that Xi believes it is necessary to strengthen China's military influence, including its nuclear forces, to avoid future disruptions from the United States and its allies, Zhao said. He added that Xi regards nuclear weapons as a “strategic pillar of China's great power status.”

The leader likely views building a more formidable nuclear force as a necessary deterrent with “a profound psychological influence on U.S. and Western perceptions of the international balance of power,” Zhao said, citing a political ally of Xi as quoted by the daily. the wall street journalOn the other hand, the US nuclear advantage could lead to increased pressure on China.

“For decades, China has sought to build and maintain a credible second-strike nuclear strike capability. It has done so to ensure a relationship of mutual vulnerability with the United States,” Zhao said.

Nuclear second-strike capability refers to a country's ability to respond to a nuclear strike with powerful nuclear retaliation.

Zhao cited Xi Jinping as suggesting that nuclear capabilities should be prioritized even in times of economic decline, with the Chinese leader citing Vladimir Putin's Russia as an example.

Insecurity is a major issue in Beijing's efforts to achieve nuclear parity, Zhao said.

He cited China’s civilian spy agency, the Ministry of State Security, which issued a warning in 2020 that “anti-China forces have already led the country to the worst international environment in decades.” In its report, the ministry warned that the country must prepare for the worst-case scenario of armed confrontation with the United States, Zhao wrote.

“Inconsistent planning, an obsession with showing political loyalty to the supreme leader and a lack of internal debate also shape China's nuclear decision-making,” he said.

This trend is also fueled by the massive centralization of power that has occurred since Xi Jinping came to power in 2013.

Zhao stressed that this was a reversal of the path taken by the last three leaders before Xi – Deng Xiaoping, Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao – who were more in favor of decentralizing power within the Chinese Communist Party.

“This has profound implications for China’s nuclear policy. With Xi’s unchecked power and his repeated demands for ‘absolute loyalty,’ civilian and military officials have strong incentives to align with and amplify his policy vision,” he wrote.

“China has tolerated an unusual level of nuclear vulnerability given the threats it has perceived from the United States for several years,” said Ankit Panda, a nuclear policy analyst at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. News week.

“The current buildup will improve the overall survivability of their nuclear forces and represent a growth that goes hand in hand with the country's growing economic power. It appears consistent with Xi Jinping's general call for the country to have a world-class military.”

Panda added: “Growing nuclear power may also help strengthen China's belief in the viability of a limited nuclear war and in controlling the escalation of a nuclear war.”

However, without a statement from Chinese leaders, who have so far not acknowledged a Chinese buildup, Panda predicted that speculation would continue in the United States.

China pursues a policy of “no first use” of nuclear weapons and a nuclear strategy focused on self-defense, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a press conference on July 30. He stressed that the country maintains the “minimum level” of nuclear power required by national security and “never engages in an arms race with anyone.”

Lin added: “For any country, as long as it does not use or threaten to use nuclear weapons against China, it will not regard China's nuclear weapons as a threat.”

China and India are currently the only countries that officially maintain a policy of no first use of nuclear weapons, although the Pentagon has questioned Beijing's commitment.

Newsweek contacted the Chinese Embassy in the United States and the U.S. Department of Defense with written requests for comment.