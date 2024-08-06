Cabinet meeting at IKN to discuss government transition





Jakarta (ANTARA) – State Secretary Minister Pratikno said the first cabinet meeting in the capital Nusantara (IKN) will discuss the government transition, among other topics. “The full cabinet meeting will discuss general issues as usual,” he said at the presidential palace on Tuesday. All ministers of the Onward Indonesia cabinet are invited to attend the cabinet meeting scheduled for Monday (August 12) at IKN Nusantara. The meeting will also assess the government's work in 2024, which is the last year of the administration of President Joko Widodo and Vice President Ma'ruf Amin. In addition, the transition of government to President-elect Prabowo Subianto and Vice President-elect Gibran Rakabuming Raka will be discussed. Earlier, acting IKN Authority head and Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono claimed that his side had prepared the Garuda Palace and the State Palace as venue options for the cabinet session. “We have not yet determined which of the two will be the State Palace or the Garuda Palace. We will prepare both,” he noted. He revealed that all the ministers would be accommodated in the four rooms of the State Palace. At the same time, Hadimuljono said the president is expected to leave for Nusantara on August 11. The president will be in the new capital from August 11 to 13 and will return to Jakarta on August 14. Meanwhile, Deputy Protocol, Press and Media of the Presidential Secretariat Muhammad Yusuf Permana said earlier on August 3 that the ministers would stay at Nusantara Hotel during their stay at IKN Nusantara. “All the ministers will be present. They will be able to stay at the Nusantara Hotel,” Mr Permana said. Furthermore, Hadimuljono assured the availability of basic infrastructure such as water supply, electricity and internet network during the cabinet meeting. Related News: Nusantara Development Budget Included in 2025 State Budget

Related News: Self-driving cars included in Nusantara development plan: KSP

Related News: Prabowo to announce new cabinet on October 21, minister says

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/amp/news/321387/cabinet-meeting-in-ikn-to-discuss-about-government-transition The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos