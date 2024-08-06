Bangladesh violence: Only PM Modi can save minorities in Bangladesh, says BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar





Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MP Jagannath Sarkar, in a conversation with ANI, said that minorities in Bangladesh are under threat and only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can save their lives and property. He also stressed that steps should be taken soon to protect the interests of minorities in Bangladesh. “Attacks are being planned on minorities in Bangladesh. Their properties are being looted. The army has been given support there. This will become a threat to our country in future. Our Prime Minister Naredra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have taken the initiative to grant citizenship to minorities, so it is their responsibility to protect them now. Steps should be taken soon. Only Prime Minister Modi can handle such a situation and save them,” the BJP MP said on Tuesday. “I am speaking as a member of the Hindu Bengal unit. I do not care who forms the government in Bangladesh. My only concern is that no harm is caused to the lives and properties of minorities,” he stressed. “ Back to Recommendation Stories The political situation in Bangladesh remains volatile following the resignation of Sheikh Hasina, amid growing protests. The protests, led mainly by students demanding an end to the quota system for public sector jobs, have escalated into broader anti-government demonstrations.

Recent clashes in Dhaka have left at least 135 dead, including 14 police officers, and hundreds injured, according to local media.

After her resignation, Sheikh Hasina arrived in India on Monday evening. It is not yet clear whether she will stay in Delhi or travel elsewhere, but some reports suggest that she might go to London. In response to the crisis, the Cabinet Committee on Security met at the Prime Minister's Residence on Monday. The meeting, attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, discussed the situation in Bangladesh. Senior officials were also present in the meeting.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/news/india/only-pm-modi-can-save-the-minorities-in-bangladesh-bjp-mp-jagannath-sarkar/articleshow/112308638.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos