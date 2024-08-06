Jailed Imran Khan's party plans massive rally in Islamabad for his release





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the party of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, has announced plans to hold a mass rally in Islamabad later this month to demand his release. The announcement follows a large rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province a year after Khan was jailed. PTI said Khan was being fed “poor quality food” in prison.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally was held in Swabi district on Monday with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, party president Gohar Ali Khan and general secretary Omar Ayub addressing the crowd.

Imran Khan, a 71-year-old former cricketer and politician, was arrested on August 5. He was initially lodged in Attock Jail and later transferred to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. He faces over 200 cases and has been convicted in a few of them.

Chief Minister Gandapur said the former cricketer-turned-politician, as the leader of the country's largest party, could no longer be kept in jail, news agency PTI reported.

He announced his intention to hold the next big rally at D Chowk in Islamabad, saying no authority could stop them.

“Khan has stood firm on what he believes in. He is taking steps to secure the future of the country and its children,” Gandapur said.

WE WILL FIGHT UNTIL TRUE FREEDOM IS ACHIEVED, SAYS GANDAPUR

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur underlined Khan's commitment to not let the nation submit to anyone, stressing the importance of true freedom.

“If we fail to achieve this goal, history and the nation will not forgive us. We raise our voices and promise to support Khan till the last drop of our blood,” he added, PTI reported.

Gandapur assured his supporters that the PTI would end terrorism if it returned to power and criticised the current government officials for creating anarchy.

“We will fight until real freedom is achieved. In today's meeting, the views of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman have shown that he is only thinking about his country,” he said.

The PTI had earlier claimed that Khan was being fed “poor quality food” in jail on the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, leading to deterioration of his health. They demanded an immediate medical examination for Khan.

