Donald Trump Appeared on a Kick Livestream with Adin Ross, Then Things Got Weird

Donald Trump's presidential campaign took an interesting turn today, as the former president appeared in a livestream hosted by streamer Adin Ross. The livestream was hosted on Kick and, at its peak, had over 580,000 viewers.

Ross is a streamer known for stirring up controversy. At the height of his popularity on Twitch, he amassed over 7 million followers. He hosted influencer Andrew Tate, who is currently facing rape and human trafficking charges in Romania. He was banned from Twitch multiple times for using racial slurs before being permanently banned last year after hosting a chat stream where users spammed racial and anti-Semitic slurs. Ross migrated to alternative streaming site Kick, where he continued his antics, including hosting known white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

The stream with Trump could also be controversial. At one point in the interview, Ross gave Trump a Rolex watch. Shortly after giving him the watch, Ross brought up Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis, who filed an indictment against Trump for alleged interference in the 2020 presidential election.

I have a friend who is currently being treated very unfairly by [District Attorney Willis]“It’s a rapper named Young Thug,” Ross said during the livestream, referring to Willis’ racketeering case against the rapper. “I was just wondering if there’s any way we can make sure he gets treated fairly?”

Observers have wondered whether Ross was trying to bribe Trump

Donald Trump has a history of getting rappers out of trouble. At the end of his term in 2021, Trump pardoned rapper Lil Wayne after he pleaded guilty to illegal gun possession. He also commuted the sentence of rapper Kodak Black, who was sentenced to 46 months in prison after lying on federal forms in an attempt to buy guns.

Trump did not directly answer Ross’s question, saying he should be treated fairly. As details of the broadcast spread on social media, observers wondered whether Ross was trying to bribe Trump or whether accepting such an expensive gift constituted some sort of violation of campaign finance rules.

The two continued the livestream, with Trump offering one-word comments on a list of celebrities and politicians, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Finally, at the end of the stream, Ross presented Trump with another gift: a Tesla Cybertruck with a custom wrap featuring the now-famous photo of Trump after he was shot at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The stream ended with Ross and Trump streaming from the Cybertruck while YMCA played them.

