Jokowi signs regulation on providing contraceptives to children





President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has officially issued government health regulations. However, a new controversy has emerged, namely an article regarding the provision of contraceptives to school-age children and adolescents. President Joko Widodo, through PP Number 28 of 2024 concerning health, officially regulates the provision of contraceptives to school-age children and adolescents. In Article 103, paragraph 1, it is stated that reproductive health efforts for school-age children and adolescents consist of at least providing communication, information and education services, as well as reproductive health services. This is further clarified in Article 103, paragraph 4, which states that reproductive health services include at least early detection of diseases or screening, treatment, rehabilitation, counselling and care. provision of contraceptives. It is this last point that worries the public. In fact, many people think that this rule risks being misinterpreted. For example, there is an opinion that this PP allows sexual relations between school-age children and adolescents. In addition, the PP mentions healthy, safe and responsible sexual behavior among schoolchildren and adolescents. This PP was also highlighted by Netty Prasetiyani Aher, a member of the DPR Commission IX. The politician from the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) was surprised by the existence of this clause. Article 103, paragraph 4 of the PP on health is considered to have multiple interpretations. “Is this meant to facilitate extramarital sex?” he was quoted as saying by Media Indonesia on Sunday, August 4, 2024. The government was also asked to explain the reference to “healthy, safe and responsible sexual behaviour” among schoolchildren and adolescents, as stated in the PP. Do not let this clause be seen as a green light for free sex. “It is necessary to explain what is the aim and purpose of education for healthy, safe and responsible sexual behavior. Does this lead to allowing premarital sex provided that it is responsible?” he calls. Netty reminded the government to be careful when writing an article. Because it can be interpreted wildly by society. “Do not let the assumption emerge that the PP supports sexual freedom among school-age children and adolescents as long as it is safe and responsible,” he said.

