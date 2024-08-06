Politics
Jacques Arnold: The roots of our loss come from Cameron's election as head of the country
Jacques Arnold was the Member of Parliament for Gravesham from 1987 to 1997.
The recent general election was a well-deserved judgment on the party's leadership and parliamentary functioning, even if the country as a whole will suffer the consequences of an unbridled Labour Party with a record of financial incontinence and operational incompetence.
Not only have we lost the powerful majority won by the charismatic Boris Johnson, but we have lost seats that have been held by the Conservatives for generations, such as the Cities of London and Westminster, Chelsea and Fulham, Southend, Tunbridge Wells, Chichester, Aldershot, Bournemouth, North Somerset, Aylesbury, and seats in rural areas of Cambridgeshire, Suffolk, Norfolk, Oxfordshire, Lincolnshire, North Yorkshire and Northumberland, as well as every seat in Wales.
Where did it go wrong? It all started with the choice of David Cameron as party leader in 2005. From the Westminster bubble, his only professional experience, he tried to modernise the party. He vaguely believed that the party should be green, ditched the party symbol, a torch held aloft by a muscular arm, and replaced it with an anaemic green and blue stylised tree.
He exploited Blair's Political Parties Act to strip the constituency associations of power at the centre, with the central office renamed the grand Conservative campaign headquarters, depriving them of their canvassing records, membership lists and much of their subscriptions and other income.
Despite initial promises, they used membership lists to raise funds directly, further weakening the association's resources, leading to the loss of constituency agents and a large part of local campaigns. The results are visible in the rubble.
As if that were not enough, he changed the list of parliamentary candidates. Abandoned the tried and tested practice of selection by merit, which had produced titans such as Ian McLeod, Reginald Maudling, Edward Heath, Enoch Powell, Geoffrey Howe, Margaret Thatcher and Michael Howard. Instead, selection by gender and race quotas was introduced, supplemented, of course, by accomplices.
The result is visibly evident within the parliamentary party: a lack of successful experiences in the fields of business, the liberal professions, the army and agriculture. The replacement is largely drawn from the ranks of research assistants and so-called special advisers. The latter were visibly imposed on the associations in the mad pre-election rush, with the inevitable consequences.
Our beloved Union was put at risk by the Scottish independence referendum, with the assumption that the SNP would be overwhelmingly rejected. In practice, the result was close. Cameron, having learned nothing from that referendum, proceeded with a simplistic referendum on EU membership, to crush UKIP.
The assumption was that the result of the 1975 referendum would be repeated, without any knowledge of public opinion. A complex issue was reduced to a brutal choice. It tore the party and the country apart, inflicting lasting wounds. He left the stage, handing over to an incompetent Theresa May.
The consequences were the Brexit parliamentary turmoil, the extraordinary emergence of Johnson, who briefly saved the party and the country, delivered Brexit and won a landslide majority, but was destroyed by the mismanagement of the pandemic (which nearly cost him his life). A dead parliamentary party settled its scores and removed him from power, and then from Parliament.
They then quarrelled publicly over the succession. The displays of personal ambition, often unjustified, were obscene and permanently turned off public opinion. They overturned the Party's choice in the country and imposed their own choice which, like John Major, has respectfully and efficiently led us to disaster.
As we sit in an uncomfortable chair amidst the ruins of our historic party, the very party that got us into this mess is facing extinction. Our future depends on what is left of the parliamentary party, the very party that got us into this mess. We need a visionary and charismatic leader, who must appoint a party president of calibre and experience in running a large corporation, to put the misnamed CCHQ and its management of the candidate list back in order.
The CCHQ attempted to micromanage the recent election campaign, with disastrous consequences. We must return to the sovereign associations that have always been the hidden strength of the Party.
The major issue is reforming the UK. The new leader’s first responsibility will be to reach an agreement with them and Johnson, to unite the British political right. Without this, we will never see another Conservative government. We must all put aside our personal ambitions and prejudices to this end.
