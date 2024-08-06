106 times West Amarasi residents' blood donations reach President Jokowi's Satyalancana social service





WATCH.COM–I never imagined that Abrion Muni Rasi's noble deed of helping others by voluntarily donating blood would actually bear sweet fruits. This man, born in Kupang on October 3, 1965, won the Satyalancana Social Service Award from the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, for his willingness to voluntarily donate blood more than 100 times. This award was presented directly by the Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ma'ruf Amin at the Sahid Jaya Hotel on Monday (8/05/2024). Abrion Muni Rasi, not only but with 1,591 voluntary blood donors from all over Indonesia, who received a similar reward. From East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) province, Abrion Muni Rasi, SH, with five other blood donors, namely Dr. Samson Ehe Theron, SpPk, Nyoungky Kawengian, SKom, Nyoman Pahlawano, SH, Godefridus Raden and Johanis Ratu Lemba. To reporters on Tuesday (6/8/2024), Abrion Muni Rasi admitted that his goal in donating blood regularly is to help those in need of blood. This resident of Nekbaun village, West Amarasi district, Kupang regency, started donating blood in 1988 and has donated blood 106 times to date. “Almost every month or every two months, I donate blood. Apart from helping others, it is also to maintain health by improving blood circulation in the body,” said Abrion Muni Rasi. Blood donation started when his wife Lodya Muni Rasi-Ello was about to give birth to their first child (Ningsih Muni Rasi) and had heavy bleeding, so she needed blood. “At that time, my wife was admitted to Professor WZ Johannes General Hospital and had bleeding, so she needed blood. At that time, it was very difficult to know where to find blood. I immediately registered and immediately donated to save my wife,” he said. The father of four has admitted that he will not stop donating blood until he is 60 in order to maintain his health. However, he has prepared his youngest son to continue donating blood to help others. “I have prepared my son (Gerald Muni Rasi) who is still in college to become a regular donor to continue what I have done,” he concluded. About Satyalancana Social Services The Satyalancana Social Service (SLKS) award ceremony was organized by the Indonesian Red Cross (PMI) in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Affairs. Satyalancana Social Service is the highest award given by the government to blood donors for their dedication in donating blood 100 times. Of the total honorary recipients, 1,523 were men and 68 were women. East Java is the province with the highest number of 100-fold donors, or 601 people. Among the donors who received decorations this time were the Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Air Force (KSAU), TNI Marshal Mohamad Tonny Harjono, and the head of public relations of the Riau Islands Regional Police, Pol Commissioner Zahwani Pandra Arsyad. The oldest donor is Darmopawiro, 76, from Central Java. Meanwhile, Yunus Effendi, 43, from East Java, is the youngest donor. Gindo Panggabean from South Sumatra was recorded as the largest donor, donating 164 times.

