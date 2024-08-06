Imran Khan's party marks first anniversary of his arrest with massive rally in KP province





Peshawar: Jailed former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan's party held a massive rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to mark the party founder's completion of a year in jail and vowed to make concerted efforts for his release with a similar rally in the capital Islamabad by the end of the month.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally was held in Swabi district of the party-ruled province bordering Punjab on Monday and was addressed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur along with party president Gohar Ali Khan and general secretary Omar Ayub.

Khan, 71, was arrested on August 5 and lodged in Attock Jail. However, in September, he was transferred to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. Khan, who served as Pakistan's prime minister from August 2018 to April 2022, faces more than 200 cases, with convictions in a few of them.

PTI leaders said the former cricketer-turned-politician could no longer be kept in jail as he is the leader of the country's largest party.

They also announced that the party's next show of strength would take place in the capital Islamabad by the end of the month or in September and said no authority could stop them from holding the rally.

Announcing that the rally would be held at D Chowk in Islamabad, Gandapur said Khan stood firm on what he believed in. He said the former prime minister was taking steps to secure the future of the country and its children.

The founding president said he would not let the nation bow to anyone. Freedom is being taken away from us and we cannot allow it, Gandapur said. He added that Khan believed in freedom in the true sense.

“If we fail to achieve this goal, history and the nation will not forgive us. We raise our voice and promise to support Khan till the last drop of our blood,” the KP chief minister said.

Gandapur assured that if his party came back to power, it would end terrorism. He asked the participants which government officials had spread anarchy in the country. We will fight till real freedom is achieved. In today's meeting, the views of the PTI chairman showed that he thinks only of his country, he said.

Earlier on Monday, Khan's party had alleged that the former Pakistani prime minister was being fed poor quality food in jail on the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, leading to deterioration of his health and demanded his immediate medical examination.

