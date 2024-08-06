Bhupen Hazarika was our Damaad: PM Modi talks about his special relationship with Assam during his meeting with state MLAs

Continuing his meetings with MPs from different states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met MPs from Assam. Besides the Bharatiya Janata Party, MPs from allied parties, two each from the United Peoples Party Liberal (UPPL) and the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), also took part in the meeting.

Modi is the only prime minister to have visited the northeastern state more than five dozen times.

Speaking about his association with the region and his special love for Assam, Modi spoke about the contribution of Bharat Ratna, late Bhupen Hazarika. “I have great respect and appreciation for Bhupen Hazarika ji. More so because he is our damaad (son-in-law),” the Prime Minister said, leaving everyone with a smile as Hazarika's wife hails from Gujarat.

The Prime Minister also advised the MLAs to be active on social media and focus on conveying the message of the budget to the people of Assam. He also asked the MLAs to be connected on the ground and interact with the people to have a real understanding of their situation.

During the meeting, the MPs thanked Modi for his focus on the development of the Northeast. The recent award of the Rs 27,000-crore semiconductor project to the state is a major boost for development, they said. They also thanked the prime minister for the assistance extended during the recent floods.

Assam, considered the gateway to the Northeast, has enjoyed massive support from the BJP over the last decade. The saffron party is the only party in the region, apart from the Congress, that can form a government twice in a row.

Sarbananda Sonowal, who hails from the state, is the cabinet minister in the Modi government. State minister Pabitra Margarita also hails from the state.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) improved its results by winning 11 out of 14 seats in Assam compared to nine in 2019. Of the 11 seats, nine are from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and one each from the UPPL and AGP.

The Prime Minister had earlier met MPs from Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra and Odisha among others. During the last special session of Parliament, Modi had met MPs from alliance partners such as the TDP, JDU and LJP's Ram Vilas faction.