Donald Trump fails to edge out Kamala Harris in Republican-funded poll





Donald Trump is tied with Kamala Harris in the key swing state of Pennsylvania, according to a new poll sponsored by the Republican Early Vote Action PAC.

The survey, conducted by Fabrizio, Lee & Associates between July 29 and August 1, found that 45% of respondents would vote for Harris in a multi-candidate election, and 45% would vote for Trump.

Four percent of respondents said they would support Robert F. Kennedy Jr.; 2 percent would support other candidates such as Jill Stein of the Green Party; and 5 percent were undecided.

The poll also found that Trump and Harris are tied in a head-to-head race, with both receiving 48% of the vote, while 4% are undecided.

Kamala Harris at a Senate hearing in 2019 and Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention last month. Trump and Harris are tied in Pennsylvania, according to a new poll.

The poll was conducted among 600 likely voters in Pennsylvania and had a margin of error of plus or minus four percentage points.

Polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight ranks Fabrizio, Lee & Associates 138th out of 277 companies based on the aggregator's overall trust in the polling firm, giving it a rating of 1.7 stars out of three.

The poll comes as Harris has been leading Trump in several recent polls in Pennsylvania. The Keystone State is likely to play a pivotal role in the November election. According to aggregate polls by FiveThirtyEight, Harris leads the state by 1.2 points.

Since launching her presidential campaign, Harris has made significant gains in the 2024 presidential race, compared to President Joe Biden's popularity before he withdrew. Trump has not led a national poll in more than a week, with Harris ahead by 1 to 5 points in the 13 most recent polls.

The Trump campaign had already warned his team of a “Harris honeymoon” period in the weeks following the launch of the vice president's campaign.

According to a New York Times global poll, Trump and Harris are tied at 47 percent, with Harris trending upward in recent days. Including Kennedy, who is an independent, the Times finds Harris and Trump remain tied at 44 percent.

On Friday, Harris also pulled ahead in other key states where Trump previously led Biden.

According to aggregate polls from FiveThirtyEight, Harris is narrowly ahead in Michigan and Wisconsin. Trump is ahead in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. He led in all five states when Biden was still in the race.

Beyond the improved poll numbers, Harris has also seen strong growth thanks to record fundraising. Harris' campaign raised more than $310 million in July, more than double the $138.7 million the Trump campaign raised that month.

As of August, Harris' campaign had a total of $377 million in cash on hand, which could include funds left over from the now-defunct Biden-Harris campaign. The Trump campaign had $327 million.

Updated 08/06/2024 at 10:40 a.m. ET: This story has been updated with additional information.

