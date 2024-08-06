Ministry of Finance explains 2 variables for distribution of village funds





Illustration of President Joko Widodo distributing social aid to beneficiary communities (BPMI Setpres). Director of Village Funds, Incentives, Special Autonomy and Privileges, Directorate General of Financial Balance, Ministry of Finance, Jaka Subuat, revealed that the role of village funds in poverty reduction efforts is divided into two things, namely allocation and utilization. In terms of allocation, the distribution of village funds targets villages with a high number of poor people. “The poverty variable is the main factor when we allocate village funds. There is an allocation formula that takes into account the number of poor people,” Jaka explained at a seminar titled “Transparency of Village Funds and Poverty Reduction” at his office in Jakarta, Tuesday (6/8). Apart from this, the distribution of village funds is also based on positive allocation. This has been done to refine the distribution of funds to underdeveloped and very underdeveloped villages which have a large number of poor people. Also read: Government says village funds have succeeded in reducing poverty rates The allocation of funds is also based on performance. Jaka said villages that perform well, especially in poverty reduction, will receive appreciation for their village funds through a performance allocation. At the same time, in terms of use, the government is considering the use of village funds by beneficiaries for the purpose of reducing poverty. For example, Jaka said, the government uses village funds to run social assistance programs (bansos) aimed at reducing poverty. “We are using part of the village funds for BLT and this is valid so far, although the percentage tends to decrease. This is our commitment to the village funds to reduce poverty,” Jaka concluded. On this occasion, the Ministry of Finance affirmed that the village funds distributed by the government since 2015 have succeeded in reducing the poverty rate. According to data from the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), the poor population in urban areas decreased from 12.2 million in March 2021 to 11.9 million people in September 2022. Meanwhile, during the same period, the poor population in rural areas decreased from 15.4 million people in March 2021 to 14.4 million people. (Z-11)

