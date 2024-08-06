In Kosovo, there is a street called Bill Clinton Boulevard and young people are named Tonibler after Tony Blair. Soon, in a Ukrainian village on the front line of the war, there will be a Boris Johnson Square.

“He gave Ukrainians hope in the darkest hours,” said Ihor Kuzmenko, deputy mayor of Tsyrkuny. “I thought he had lost his mind because of Brexit. But he gave us sincere support.”

The village northeast of Kharkiv spent two and a half years in the clutches of Putin's invasion. For more than two months in 2022, the village was occupied, only to be pulverized by relentless shelling by the retreating Russian army.

This summer he was the target of sustained attacks Once again, Russian shelling and artillery fire raged in Russia's latest attempt to seize Kharkiv. Nearly a third of the city's buildings are in ruins and most of the 14,000 residents who lived there before the invasion have fled.

But there are still 2,000 inhabitants. With steadfastness and patience, they are working to rebuild their village, preparing it for a future where war will no longer ravage their lives. At the center of this new Tsyrkuny will be a square dedicated to the former British Prime Minister.

“We decided to put it here, next to the school, because we want to make sure the next generation knows who this man is,” Kuzmenko said as he and the mayor, Mykola Sikalenko, showed me around a weedy hardscaping field that will one day bear Johnson’s name.

Although Johnson is a controversial figure in Britain, his three years in office marred by successive scandals, he remains hugely popular in Ukraine, where he is remembered as the first Western leader to visit the country after the invasion, and for early deployment of new-generation light anti-tank weapons that reduced Russian columns to smoking wrecks.

Mykola Sikalenko, left, and Ihor Kuzmenko on the vacant lot that will become Boris Johnson Square

Boris Johnson visited President Zelensky in kyiv in April 2022 AFP

Kosovars also expressed gratitude to Clinton and Blair for leading the 1999 NATO bombing offensive that ended the ethnic cleansing of Kosovo Albanians by Yugoslav troops. Several streets in the Balkan nation were renamed in their honor; Tonibler entered the language as a boy's name.

Construction of the square has not yet begun, but architectural plans have been drawn up and there are plans to place a flag bearing his signature. The decision was taken earlier this year by the city council, with the support of the local population, who were looking for inspiring figures to lend their names to the village's restored landscape.

But if enthusiasm for Johnson was already high in Tsyrkuny, Boris-mania was to reach its peak a few months later when they received a personalised message from their hero.

Hoping that Johnson would like to visit the site that bears his name, Kuzmenko asked Ada Wordsworth, a British charity worker whose Kharpp organization helped rebuild the village, if she could somehow pass on an invitation.

Wordsworth was able to get in touch with them through a former school teacher and last month the former prime minister responded by sending a video directly to the people of Tsyrkuny. He expressed his admiration for their courage and said he looked forward to coming to see you as soon as possible.

The video circulated on the local Facebook group and generated a lot of excitement. Once a remote village known only for its huge snail farm, Tsyrkuny became famous overnight, said Ruslan Laptiy, who runs the local youth club. “My friends who left for Kiev to find well-paid jobs now all tell me they want to come back to Tsyrkuny,” said Laptiy, 26. “It made us very cool.”

Ruslan Laptiy said his friends in kyiv were jealous of Johnson's attention to Tsyrkuny.

The video brought welcome relief to the suffering inflicted on the city's residents over the past two years. Few streets have been untouched by artillery fire, and just two weeks ago a missile destroyed a large office building on the main street.

Behind the local administrative building is a graveyard of burnt-out Russian tanks, a reminder that the front line is about fifteen kilometers away. On one of them, the Russians had painted the words “To Berlin,” misspelling the name of the German capital.

Despite the damage, residents remain determined not to let their village fall into ruin. Work is underway to build an underground school so that children who fled in May during the recent Russian offensive can return when the school year starts.

Workers build new underground school in Tsyrkunys

People whose homes were affected are slowly rebuilding their homes with the help of government funds and international charities.

When Yulia Kosenko's house was destroyed, she moved in with her sister. Shortly after, a shell fell in her sister's garden, blowing out all the windows and damaging the roof and walls. Kosenko, 37, stayed anyway, and this year she and her sister were able to replace the windows with government money.

Tsyrkuny is our village, and God knows we will live there, she said.