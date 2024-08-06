China closely monitors situation in Bangladesh





Beijing: China on Tuesday reacted cautiously to the ongoing crisis in Bangladesh that led to the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, saying it was “closely” following the situation in the violence-hit country. “China is closely following the developments in Bangladesh,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in response to media questions. “As a friendly neighbor and comprehensive strategic cooperative partner of Bangladesh, China sincerely hopes that social stability will be restored in the country soon,” the ministry said. The rapid fall of Hasina's government comes nearly a month after her high-profile visit to Beijing, during which the two countries upgraded their bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership. China rolled out the red carpet for Hasina during her visit here from July 8 to 10, during which Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang held talks with her and the two countries signed 21 agreements. During their meeting, Xi Jinping said the two countries had elevated their ties to a “comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership,” which in Chinese diplomatic jargon represents a high recognition and importance that Beijing attaches to its interests and proximity to that particular country. Xi Jinping made a similar announcement during Maldives President Muhammad Muizzu's visit to Beijing after his election, elevating the ties from China's strategic perspective, in addition to broader economic and trade agendas. The intensification of ties with countries in India's immediate neighbourhood underscores the importance Beijing attaches to these countries for its strategic activities. Xi Jinping also backed Hasina by opposing outside interference, an apparent dig at the United States for its criticism of his undemocratic rule and crackdown on opposition parties. Although slow to recognise Bangladesh after its independence in 1971, thereby splitting from Beijing's close ally Pakistan, China, after establishing diplomatic relations with Dhaka in 1976, consolidated its strategic ties under the regimes of Ziaur Rehman, his wife Khaleda Zia and later their fierce opponent Hasina. Published August 06, 2024, 4:36 p.m. EAST

