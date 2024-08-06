Bosnian Ambassador to Ankara Praises Turkey's Role in the Balkans





Bosnia's ambassador to Ankara praised Turkey's role in the Balkans, calling it a friendly nation that respects the sovereignty of the Balkan states. Bosnia and Herzegovina's representative Mirsada Colakovic, who was appointed to Ankara last month, told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Tuesday that Turkey has a positive impact in the Balkans, highlighting the trilateral consultation mechanism between Turkey, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Croatia. Colakovic described relations between Bosnia and Turkey as excellent, stressing the historical connection and cultural proximity between the two peoples. It is important that Bosnia and its history are understood by a country, Colakovic noted, recalling a reception at the Turkish Foreign Ministry to commemorate the July 11 Srebrenica genocide and the speech by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Mehmet Kemal Bozays on the occasion. Last month, Trkiye announced that it would commemorate July 11 as the “International Day of Reflection and Remembrance of the Srebrenica Genocide” to share grief, condemn genocide and crimes against humanity, and raise awareness worldwide through special commemoration events, educational activities, and public awareness initiatives in honor of the victims of the Srebrenica genocide. Trkiye is also vital to the economy of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Colakovic said, citing numerous Turkish investments in construction, banking, education and healthcare in Bosnia. “My goal during my term here is to show our specificity, to deepen our cultural relations and to attract young people, perhaps artists, here,” Colakovic said. “I want to show Turkey our side, which is not the only country that has experienced a war, that we want to be part of the European Union and that we have the unwavering support of the Turkish government and institutions.” In addition to negotiations to join NATO, Bosnia and Herzegovina has been a candidate for EU membership since December 2022. Turkey, an official candidate for the EU for 24 years, openly supports its membership in both blocs. The two countries often highlight their deep-rooted history, traditions and culture that bind them together. Bosnia and Herzegovina sent rescue workers and donated aid during the deadly earthquakes of February 2015, while its presidential council was among the first state officials to visit Trkiye in a show of solidarity. The Balkans, in general, constitute a priority for Turkey, not only from a political, economic and geographical point of view, but also because of its historical, cultural and human ties with the region. In recent years, the Balkan region has become an attractive market for Turkish investors with its skilled workforce, business-friendly investment environment and fiscal and financial incentives. The region is often described as Turkey's gateway to the EU, thanks to its geographical location.

Sabah's Daily Newsletter Stay up to date with what's happening in Türkiye, the region and the world.

SIGN ME UP You can unsubscribe at any time. By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailysabah.com/politics/diplomacy/bosnian-envoy-to-ankara-touts-turkiyes-role-in-balkans The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos